Italy has become synonymous with political turbulence, with the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s ruling alliance the latest example of how tenuous a hold its leaders have on power. Elections are scheduled for Sept. 25 -- the first to be held since constitutional changes were adopted that shrank the size of the two parliamentary chambers. A right-wing coalition appears on track for a landslide victory in the vote, which comes as the euro area’s third-largest economy -- and one of its most indebted -- is contending with the fallout of soaring energy prices, rising interest rates and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

1. Why has Italian politics been so unstable?

The country has been highly fragmented, with allegiances split between a multitude of parties -- more than 20 of which are represented in the outgoing legislature. Several have similar ideologies but have been at odds over who gets key leadership posts. Coalitions have often comprised three or more parties and are notoriously unstable. Party hopping is also commonplace, with more than 400 deputies and senators having switched allegiances since 2018. The Five Star movement, once the country’s largest single political force, has seen its number of deputies in the lower house more than halve since the previous vote.

2. What do the opinions polls show?

Early indications are that an alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy could win close to two-thirds of the seats in both houses of parliament. The bloc includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, which brought down Draghi’s government. It agreed that the party with the most votes will pick the candidate for premier, boosting Meloni’s odds of becoming Italy’s first female prime minister. Her party looks set to win 23.3% support, while the League should win 13.5% and Forza Italia 9%, according to a poll published in July by Corriere della Sera. Other polls show a similar outcome. An alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star and the Democrats has unraveled and the center-left are still working on forming coalitions.

3. What’s different about this election?

Constitutional reforms approved in a 2020 referendum cut the number of senators to 200 from 315, and deputies to 400 from 630. As a result, constituencies have been remapped and enlarged. About 37% of seats will be allocated to party candidates that win the most support in constituencies, while the rest will be allocated in proportion to the number of votes they receive nationally. The system encourages parties to form coalitions because that increases their chances of winning the first-past-the-post seats. Parties need to reach 3% of the vote to qualify for proportional representation seats, and coalitions 10%. The campaign will coincide with the summer holiday season -- scheduling that’s been avoided for the past century, mainly due to the steps laid out in the Italian constitution to form a government and the need to have the annual budget passed by mid-fall. That could influence the turnout and final results.

4. What’s the difference between the lower house and the Senate?

Under the Italian constitution, the two chambers have equal powers and the appointment of the prime minister and all legislation has to be approved by both of them. Party leaders typically run for a seat in the Senate, whose speaker is the country’s second-highest ranking official. A recent constitutional change lowered the minimum age to vote for members of the Senate to 18 from 25, to bring it in line with the Lower House, adding about 4 million citizens to the roll. Candidates must be at least 40 years old to be elected as a senator and at least 25 to be chosen as a deputy.

5. How is the prime minister chosen?

The prime minister is appointed by the president following consultations with political parties. He or she then forms a government, which requires a vote of confidence from parliament within 10 days of its formation. The coalition that wins the election designates who should become premier. If there’s no outright winner, the president can give a conditional mandate to a premier-designate who can muster the most support to form a unity government or a broad coalition. Should no-one manage to cobble together a majority, the president can dissolve parliament and call fresh elections as a final option -- although that’s unprecedented.

