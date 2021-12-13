Richard Hatchett: We already know that omicron at least partially evades the immune response elicited by several of our vaccines. Might this happen again? My bet is that it will. Look, we’re going to be living with Covid for a long time and our current vaccines are very good, but that doesn’t mean we can’t develop better ones that provide broad protection against a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants, and even against other coronaviruses. Developing such vaccines may take years, because there is a lot of basic virology and immunology work we need to do. Fortunately, there are many groups hard at work chipping away at the problem already. We just need to make sure they are and remain well funded. We need to be thinking about where we want to be with respect to this virus not just next month or next quarter but in five or 10 years.