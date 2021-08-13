Health authorities in some wealthy countries have begun offering additional doses to bolster levels of immunity -- a third shot in the case of most vaccines or a second one in the case of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson formulation. Such decisions may be based on concerns about the effectiveness of the shots already used, waning levels of immunity over time, and the need to protect especially vulnerable groups, notably the elderly and people with underlying immune deficiencies that prevented them from gaining the level of protection that a regular course of vaccine provides people with normal immune systems. In time, periodic booster doses of vaccine will likely be needed for everyone to strengthen and broaden their array of virus-blocking antibodies. Studies so far indicate immunity is enhanced when different types of vaccines are used in combination. Offering extra doses now, however, is controversial. Some public health specialists have characterized it as unethical as long as poorer countries lack supplies to cover significant portions of their populations with initial shots.