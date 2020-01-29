1. How bad is this?

AD

The virus has been described as “insidious” because a large portion of infected people are well enough to go about their daily business, potentially spreading it to others. That’s likely to result in a large number of people becoming critically ill, although the fatality rate seems relatively low. As of Jan. 29 official reports put the number of cases above 6,000 in just two months -- the majority in the province of Hubei (of which Wuhan is the capital). More than 130 were fatal, for a current mortality rate of about 2%. The number isn’t reliable in the early stages of an outbreak when many new cases are being added and those afflicted haven’t yet concluded their illness -- either recovering or dying. The real number of infections and full disease spectrum aren’t known either. Researchers have cautioned that in emerging viral infections the case-fatality ratio is often overestimated in the early stages because case detection is highly biased toward the more severe cases. It’s very likely the virus has caused only mild or no symptoms in a large number of people. Track the outbreak

AD

2. Compared to other outbreaks?

Various studies have found it’s at least 70% similar in its genetic makeup to the SARS virus but “appears clinically milder” in terms of severity and fatality rate. With SARS, about 9% of the 8,096 reported cases died. A related virus, known as MERS-CoV, that’s been spreading since 2012, has led to death in 34% of the 2,494 cases reported. By contrast, an estimated 50 million people died in the 1918 influenza pandemic that had a case-fatality ratio of less than 5% but infected up to a third of the world’s population.

AD

3. How infectious is it?

The 2019-nCoV virus has been shown to spread from person to person -- mostly likely by coming into contact with virus-containing droplets that could be spewed by an infected person’s cough and transferred to their hands. It could potentially be shed in other ways, including through feces. Chinese authorities have said it’s possible people who are still incubating the virus and are asymptomatic may spread the virus -- although infected individuals are still more likely to spread the virus after they have developed fever or other symptoms. One such case emerged in Germany linked to a company training event that was attended by a colleague visiting from China who had no symptoms of disease during her stay. Also, doctors in southern China reported the case of a 10-year-old boy who was shedding the virus without any symptoms. There have been cases reported where the virus has spread along a four-person chain, indicating that it’s more easily transmissible than earlier thought.

AD

4. How is it measured?

AD

Epidemiologists try to gauge contagiousness by estimating the number of new cases a person who is infected is likely to generate while infectious, in what’s termed a basic reproduction number. These numbers represent the difference between epidemics that are controllable and those causing a significant number of illnesses and requiring intensive strategies to mitigate. The WHO said the preliminary reproduction number of 2019-nCoV is between 1.4 to 2.5, meaning that every case could infect between 1.4 and 2.5 people. Neil Ferguson, renowned for his work measuring the spread of emerging infectious diseases, and his colleagues at Imperial College London estimated the number at 2.6, making it similar to SARS, but more infectious than flu. It also means that to control the outbreak, at least 60% of cases would have to be prevented from spreading to another person. Another research group estimated the number to be 3.11, or possibly as high as 4.13.

5. What does it do?

AD

Infections appear to cause very mild disease in children, adolescents and younger adults, with severity increasing in older age groups. Frequently reported early signs are fever, dry cough and tiredness. These are fairly non-specific ailments common to a number of diseases, but different to the common cold, in which sneezing and runny nose are more apparent. There have been a handful of reported cases in which sufferers experienced diarrhea, which afflicted relatively more SARS cases. Studies suggest the virus invades cells in the lower respiratory tract. From there, it can migrate down to the lungs and cause difficulty breathing and pneumonia. In an early study of clinical features, more than a quarter of hospitalized patients developed a potentially fatal complication known as acute respiratory distress syndrome. Septic shock, respiratory failure and other organ failure have also been noted in severe cases. Fatalities have mostly been reported in people older than 60, many of whom have had chronic illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

AD

6. Where did it come from?

The outbreak emerged in Wuhan, an industrial city of 11 million, in early December. A seafood market where live animals were also sold was initially implicated, but about 13 of the first 41 cases were found to have no link to it. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the Outbreak Investigation Task Force at the Institut Pasteur and an adviser to the World Health Organization, said animal tests at the market came back negative, while some environmental samples were positive, so it’s unclear. The viral genome has been sequenced, and these results in conjunction with other reports show that it is 75% to 80% identical to the SARS-CoV and even more closely related to several bat coronaviruses, making it likely that bats are the primary “wildlife reservoir.“

AD

7. Why is a new virus so alarming?

AD

There is always a concern when a new pathogen emerges in a population because people typically lack immunity to it, and there usually aren’t specific treatments or vaccines available. Novel coronaviruses (not seen in humans before) represent a particular concern because they have been known to spark complicated outbreaks that have sickened thousands of people, like SARS did as it swept across the globe from southern China.

8. How worried should I be?

The WHO revised its global risk assessment to high on Jan. 28, after acknowledging the virus has undergone at least four generations of spread. But it has stopped short of declaring international health emergency. The U.S. and other countries have advised citizens against non-essential travel to China. Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet medical journal, said another challenge of 2019-nCoV is clinical capacity. An early study of the the first 41 hospitalized patients in China found 13 (32%) needed intensive care. Four required invasive mechanical ventilation and two were put on a heart-lung bypass machine, known as ECMO, in a last-ditch effort to keep them alive. Six died. Across Hubei, thousands of people have been hospitalized in isolation wards and hundreds are being treated in intensive care units, creating what officials there have described as an “extreme, severe and abrupt public health crisis.”

AD

AD

9. What are authorities doing?

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered resolute efforts to curb its spread ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell this year on Jan. 25 and for which many people typically travel. The government imposed a quarantine on Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities in the region, a travel ban covering in excess of 50 million people. Authorities dispatched medical personnel from the military to Wuhan to help out at hospitals. Patients have been isolated to prevent any spread. Health officials are looking for, screening and monitoring people the patients had contact with, and searching for current and past cases that may have been treated in medical institutions throughout the city. Hong Kong, the international financial center that functions with some autonomy from China, announced travel restrictions from the mainland. Outside China, airports have begun screening some arriving passengers for symptoms, including in the U.S.

10. Will drugs and vaccines be available?

AD

AD

Doctors in China have started using a combination of AbbVie Inc.’s HIV drugs ritonavir and lopinavir at hospitals. A clinical trial is assessing whether the combination, sold under the brand name Kaletra, is more effective than an antiviral medicine known as interferon-alpha 2b in treating patients. Other medications, including some already on the market for fighting HIV and preventing organ rejection, show promise in lab studies against other coronaviruses and are thought to also be active against 2019-nCoV. Pharmaceutical companies including Moderna Inc. and Novavax Inc. say they have begun work on a potential vaccine. Health officials say a version might be available for the first stages of human testing in as little as three months. But developing an effective vaccine generally takes years.

11. What happened with SARS?

SARS is thought to have spread indirectly from bats to humans via masked palm civets and other species in live-animal markets. The outbreak began in late 2002 in Guangdong province and spread across the border to Hong Kong and beyond. The WHO issued a global health alert in March 2003 and didn’t declare the outbreak contained until July 5 that year. China’s tourism, transportation and retail sectors were heavily hit as people stayed home; domestic consumption fell sharply, as did real estate prices and financial markets. The epidemic subtracted an estimated 0.8 percentage point from gross domestic product growth in China in 2003, according to a China Daily report that cited a National Bureau of Statistics official. A 2003 academic study estimated the global economic cost at close to $40 billion or more.

AD

AD

12. What’s a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are named for their crown-like shape. There’s a large family of them. Some transmit easily from person to person, while others do not. There’s growing recognition of the role of coronaviruses in severe cases of pneumonia. The WHO says that new coronaviruses emerge periodically in different areas globally, and several known versions are circulating in animals and haven’t infected humans. They tend to morph and mutate a lot, which means the level of risk they pose can change the longer they circulate. Diseases transmissible from animals to humans, sometimes referred to as “zoonoses,” comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases.

--With assistance from Dong Lyu, Hannah Dormido, John Lauerman and James Paton.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jason Gale in Melbourne at j.gale@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael Patterson at mpatterson10@bloomberg.net, Paul Geitner