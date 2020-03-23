(This story updates with new figures in the introduction, new research on infection intervals in section 1, new details on response, impact in sections 12 and 14.)

1. What makes this virus so worrying?

It has been described as “insidious” because many infected people are well enough to go about their daily business, unwittingly spreading it to others. A study of 191 patients in China found that the median duration of infectiousness was 20 days with a maximum of 37 days. A Japanese study found the interval from one infection to another may be about a day less than the estimated median incubation period of five to six days before the onset of symptoms. Such a rapid generation of new cases makes contact tracing harder. Estimates of the fatality rate are unreliable in the early stages of an outbreak because there may be many people with mild cases who go uncounted. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said March 11 that the new coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than the seasonal flu, which has a mortality rate of about 0.1%. That would put it at about 1%, similar to other projections.

2. How does this compare with other outbreaks?

A related coronavirus killed 9.5% of patients in the 2002-2003 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, and another known as MERS-CoV has led to death in 34% of the 2,499 cases recorded since 2012. In those outbreaks, however, the viruses didn’t transmit from one person to another as efficiently as this new one appears to do. Certainly, they didn’t spread as widely as fast. In the worst pandemic in recent history, an estimated 50 million people died from the 1918 influenza that had a case-fatality ratio of about 2% and infected as much as a third of the world’s population. The last pandemic, an outbreak of a new strain of H1N1 flu (swine flu) in 2009, infected an estimated 61 million people in the U.S. alone and killed an estimated 12,469 of them in the first year it circulated.

3. What does the virus do?

It appears to cause a mild illness lasting about two weeks in children, adolescents and younger adults in most cases, and potentially more severe disease lasting three to six weeks in older people. In a Chinese study, 81% of confirmed cases were mild, 14% were severe and 4.7% critical. Frequently reported early signs are fever, dry cough, tiredness and sputum production if it stays in the nose and throat, which it does for the majority of people infected. Danger starts when it reaches the lungs. One in seven patients develops difficulty breathing and other severe complications, while 6% become critically ill. These patients typically suffer failure of the respiratory and other vital systems, and sometimes develop septic shock, according to a WHO report. In severe cases, studies suggest the virus invades cells in the lower respiratory tract, causing difficulty breathing and the inflammation and congestion associated with pneumonia. In an early study, more than a quarter of hospitalized patients developed a complication known as acute respiratory distress syndrome.

4. Who’s most at risk for complications?

Apparently the elderly and those with underlying health issues. Many of the fatalities have been in patients with other illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes or cardiovascular disease. A Chinese study of 72,000 cases found that 81% of deaths occurred in patients over 60 years old; in another study of about 4,000 cases in the U.S., 80% of those who died were 65 or older. In the H1N1 pandemic, about 80% of those who died were younger than 65, according to the CDC.

5. How do people contract it?

By coming into contact with virus-containing droplets that are emitted when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the WHO’s first comprehensive report on Covid-19. These droplets can be transferred directly to someone else in close proximity or via hands and surfaces. A study concluded that the novel coronavirus can survive four hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard, 48 hours on stainless steel and 72 hours on plastic. Simple disinfectants kill it. There’s a theoretical risk the virus can spread through feces or in tiny particles known as aerosols. In a preliminary study, researchers who aerosolized it found active virus can float in the air for as long as three hours.

6. How contagious is it?

Epidemiologists try to gauge contagiousness by estimating the number of additional people likely to be infected by an individual with the virus. That measurement, called a basic reproduction number or r0 (pronounced “r naught”), is one indicator of how difficult an epidemic is to control. A study of an outbreak aboard a cruise ship estimated that the r0 for Covid-19 was 2.28 during the early stages. That would make it more infectious than seasonal flu, which has an r0 of about 1.3 and killed an estimated 61,000 people in the U.S. in the 2017-18 season.

7. Can people catch it more than once?

There’s no evidence of that. But “false negative” test results could give that impression. A study published March 12 showed that a small proportion of recovered patients may test positive again days after discharge. The authors theorized that it may take a few days for the immune system to completely eliminate residual viruses, which can be hard to detect. During that period, the virus may briefly rebound and, depending on the patient’s general health, there is a risk of a relapse. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the patient who retests positive is contagious, but the researchers suggested further investigation and post-discharge surveillance.

8. Could warming weather help combat it?

Just because outbreaks of influenza wilt with seasonal changes doesn’t mean a different respiratory virus will behave in the same way, though there is some indication it may. The easing of flu outbreaks in the summer doesn’t mean the virus dies out. Some evidence suggests it migrates to the opposite hemisphere, before returning again with cooler weather. So, even if the coronavirus does subside in the summer, it could return in the fall.

9. What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are named for their crown-like shape. There’s a large family of them, responsible for diseases that range in severity from the common cold to MERS. Some transmit easily from person to person, while others do not. The WHO says that new strains emerge periodically around the globe, and several known versions are circulating in animals and haven’t infected humans.

10. Where did it come from?

The virus emerged in early December in Wuhan, an industrial city of 11 million and capital of Hubei province. Early attention focused on a seafood market where live animals were also sold, but about a third of the first 41 cases were found to have no link to it. The viral genome is closely related to several coronaviruses found in bats. Diseases transmissible from animals to humans, sometimes referred to as zoonoses, comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases.

11. Will people develop protective immunity?

As long as you can’t get it twice, yes. If enough people in a community develop immunity through prior illness or vaccination, so-called herd immunity can become established. That reduces the number of susceptible people to a level at which transmission slows and eventually stops. The necessary percentage depends on the r0. However, researchers at Imperial College London have warned that, in the absence of a vaccine, a “second wave” of infections is possible once quarantines and other intervention measures are lifted.

12. What are authorities doing?

Some 60 million people in Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities in China have been quarantined since late January. New hospitals were built from the ground up in days, and the production of medical equipment was ramped up. (Some makeshift treatment centers have started to pack up as patients there have recovered.) As Covid-19 spread, officials began to switch their goal from stopping its spread to preparing for it amid shortages of testing kits, face masks and other equipment. Italy, the worst hit country in Europe, was the first to attempt a nationwide lockdown, later shutting down factories and non-essential businesses. Schools have been closed in many places, including Japan and the U.K. U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and has significantly restricted international travel. The National Guard has been deployed to help states cope. People in California, New York and Illinois were told to stay home. Emergency hospitals are being set up. European leaders are restricting most travel into the continent in an unprecedented move, while Asian hubs Hong Kong and Singapore banned tourist arrivals or transit passengers. Governments around the world have pledged more than $1.9 trillion to contain the coronavirus and shore up financial markets and businesses. The Trump administration is pushing Congress to pass a virus rescue package. The U.K. government said it would contribute to salaries of people whose jobs were threatened and step in to save the country’s railways.

13. How are they faring?

Numbers of new cases in China have dropped dramatically, leading some officials to say the current outbreak there is “generally over.” China is now restricting some inbound flights to combat imported cases. Reactions to China’s response have been mixed. The country did not immediately release genetic information about the virus and has struggled to explain changes in the way it counts new cases. But China’s strict quarantine likely bought the rest of the world two to three weeks to prepare for the virus and averted many infections, according to the WHO. The initial U.S. response failed to stop the virus’s spread despite Trump’s tweet in late February that it was “very much under control.” Italy’s hospitals are being overwhelmed, and some in the U.S. worry they could face the same fate. South Korea appears to have slowed its epidemic by testing people at a faster rate than any other country.

14. What about the economy?

Disruptions in supply chains, reductions in travel, work-from-home orders and extreme market volatility have slowed economic activity, especially in China and its many trading partners. China could see its first quarterly contraction in decades, although its leaders have begun to speak of a rapid rebound. A Bloomberg Economics model suggests a 53% chance that the 11-year economic expansion in the U.S. will end within a year. The economies of Japan, Germany, France and Italy were already shrinking or stalled before the virus outbreak, and the U.K. is wobbling amid Brexit uncertainty. The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in its first emergency move since the financial crisis, then cut again, joined by many others. A Group of Seven summit set for June was switched to a video-conference.

