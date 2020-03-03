(This updated story includes new information on Covid-19’s incubation period and duration in section 3, a new section 6 on weather, and a new section 13 on economic concerns.)

1. What makes this virus so worrying?

It has been described as “insidious” because many infected people are well enough to go about their daily business, unwittingly spreading it to others. As of February the apparent mortality rate was about 2%. Such numbers are unreliable in the early stages of an outbreak. Some disease-modeling experts project as many as hundreds of thousands of people are actually infected, most of whom don’t even know they have it. One study published Feb. 10 estimated a mortality rate of 1% once all cases, including those with no or only mild symptoms, are counted.

2. How does this compare with other outbreaks?

A related coronavirus killed 9.5% of patients in the 2002-2003 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, and another known as MERS-CoV has led to death in 34% of the 2,499 cases recorded since 2012. In those outbreaks, however, the viruses didn’t transmit from one person to another as efficiently as this new one appears to do. Certainly, they didn’t spread as widely as fast. In the worst pandemic in recent history, an estimated 50 million people died in the 1918 influenza pandemic that had a case-fatality ratio of about 2% but infected as much as a third of the world’s population.

3. What does the virus do?

Symptoms begin to appear on average five to six days after infection. Infections appear to cause a mild illness lasting about two weeks in children, adolescents and younger adults in most cases, and potentially more severe disease lasting three to six weeks in older people. Frequently reported early signs are fever, dry cough, tiredness and sputum production -- but not the sneezing and runny nose typical of a cold. In severe cases, studies suggest the virus invades cells in the lower respiratory tract and migrates to the lungs, causing difficulty breathing and the inflammation and congestion associated with pneumonia. In an early study, more than a quarter of hospitalized patients developed a complication known as acute respiratory distress syndrome. Many of the fatalities have been in patients with underlying illnesses such as cardiovascular disease. A Chinese study of 72,000 cases found most deaths occurred in patients over 60 years old. Of all confirmed cases, 81% were mild, 14% were severe and 4.7% critical.

4. How do people contract it?

By coming into contact with virus-containing droplets that are emitted when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes, according to the WHO’s first comprehensive report on Covid-19. These droplets can be transferred directly to someone else in close proximity or via hands and surfaces. How long it survives on surfaces is still not known, but preliminary studies suggest coronaviruses may remain infectious from a few hours to a few days. Simple disinfectants kill it. There’s a theoretical risk the virus can spread through feces or farther through the air in tiny particles known as aerosols. People who are still incubating the virus and show no symptoms may spread it. Health authorities are increasingly concerned about what’s known as community spread, where the virus begins circulating freely among people outside of known contacts with other patients.

5. How contagious is it?

Epidemiologists try to gauge contagiousness by estimating the number of additional people a person who is infected is likely to infect. That measurement, called a basic reproduction number or r0 (pronounced “r naught”), is one indicator of how difficult an epidemic is to control. A study of an outbreak aboard a cruise ship concluded that the r0 for Covid-19 was 2.28. That would make it more infectious than seasonal flu. A group from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing estimated the r0 at 4.08 in late January.

6. Could warming weather help combat it?

The viruses responsible for influenza spread more easily during cold weather because they survive longer in cold, dry air. But there’s no evidence to suggest the Covid-19 virus would be affected by weather.

7. What’s a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are named for their crown-like shape. There’s a large family of them, responsible for diseases that range in severity from the common cold to MERS. Some transmit easily from person to person, while others do not. The WHO says that new strains emerge periodically around the globe, and several known versions are circulating in animals and haven’t infected humans.

8. Where did it come from?

The virus emerged in early December in Wuhan, an industrial city of 11 million and capital of Hubei province. Early attention focused on a seafood market where live animals were also sold, but about a third of the first 41 cases were found to have no link to it. The viral genome is closely related to several coronaviruses found in bats. Diseases transmissible from animals to humans, sometimes referred to as “zoonoses,” comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases.

9. How alarming is a new virus?

There is always concern when a new human pathogen emerges because people typically lack immunity to it and there usually aren’t specific treatments or vaccines available. Novel coronaviruses -- those unseen in humans before -- represent a particular concern because they have been known to spark complicated outbreaks that have sickened thousands of people, as SARS did as it swept across the globe from southern China.

10. How worried should I be?

In Hubei, thousands of people have been hospitalized in isolation wards and hundreds are being treated in intensive care units, creating what officials there have described as an “extreme, severe and abrupt public health crisis.” While cases have risen in countries including South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan, it still isn’t clear how deadly the disease will be. The last pandemic, an outbreak of a new strain of H1N1 flu in 2009, infected an estimated 61 million people in the U.S. alone and may have killed as many as 575,000 people worldwide in the first year it circulated, with about 80% of them younger than age 65, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In contrast, the risk of death from the new coronavirus, as well as from seasonal flu, appears to be highest in the elderly.

11. What are authorities doing?

China’s government imposed a quarantine on Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities in the region that’s keeping some 50 million people mainly at home. New hospitals were built from the ground up in days, and the production of medical equipment ramped up. The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency, a designation that can help mobilize international responses. The U.S., Australia, India and other countries were denying or restricting entry for non-citizens arriving from China in an attempt to stop the virus’s spread. Various countries have also restricted travel to and from other countries where the outbreak has accelerated, including South Korea, Italy and Iran. President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the federal response in the U.S. as local governments stepped up preparations. The WHO asked donors for $675 million, mainly to help poor countries deal with the epidemic. With Covid-19 showing up in more countries, health officials began to switch their goal from stopping its spread to preparing for it.

12. How are they faring?

Early praise for China’s response has ebbed. The country did not immediately release genetic information about the virus and has struggled to explain changes in the way it counts new cases. In a nation where the internet is heavily censored, there was a rare outpouring of social media fury over the death from the virus of a Chinese doctor who had waved an early red flag about the outbreak but was silenced by police. The top officials in Wuhan and Hubei were later removed from their posts. But China’s strict quarantine likely bought the rest of the world two to three weeks to prepare for the virus and averted many infections, according to the WHO.

13. What are the concerns for the economy?

Reductions in travel, business closures and disruptions in supply chains have slowed economic activity, especially in China and among its many trading partners. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned that the Covid-19 crisis posed the “greatest danger” to the world economy since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. With global growth already on course for its weakest pace since 2009, the group said a “longer lasting” outbreak could result in recession-like expansion of just 1.5% this year.

