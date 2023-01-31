Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Manufacturers aren’t oblivious to recession fears, but chief executive officers aren’t worried enough — yet — to slash spending on factory expansions and new equipment. Caterpillar Inc. expects dealers of its heavy-duty equipment to moderate purchases in 2023 as they work through inventory stockpiles. While sales will still grow this year, that will mostly be a reflection of price increases, the company said Tuesday when it reported fourth-quarter results. There’s no glut, though: Improving supply conditions allowed Caterpillar to push out more shipments to a still-constrained North American construction industry, while more than 70% of the combined year-end inventories for Caterpillar’s mining, energy and transportation businesses are linked to customer orders, executives said. Caterpillar is targeting $1.5 billion in capital expenditures this year, an increase from both 2022 and its pre-pandemic 2019 budget of $1.1 billion for the machinery, energy and transportation businesses.

Companies across the industrial economy had a similar message on Tuesday amid a busy earnings calendar. This year is unlikely to be a gangbusters one for manufacturers as customers sort through the ramifications of higher interest rates, inflation dynamics and a normalizing supply chain. But there’s no sign of a drastic drop-off in demand, either. One of the better ways to gauge CEO confidence is to look at the willingness to spend company money. If the economy is headed for true doom and gloom, manufacturers will typically dial back spending. But CEOs are cognizant of the benefits of continuing to invest in longer-term growth projects through a downturn and have learned all too well the cost of operating in a supply-constrained world. Many industrial companies had to trim their capital expenditure plans in recent years because they couldn’t obtain the materials and labor needed to move forward. Now that supply conditions are improving, a more modest, manageable slowdown is less likely to thwart their plans.

We’re only a 12th of the way through 2023, but industrial companies appear to be moving full steam ahead on investments. United Parcel Service Inc. also reported its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. The parcel-delivery company is planning for a mild recession in the US during the first half of this year, but it’s still planning to spend $5.3 billion on capital expenditures in 2023, up from $4.8 billion last year. This includes investments in automation, new vehicle and airplane purchases, technology overhauls and additional square footage for its health-care logistics business. Pentair Plc benefited from a surge in demand for pool products as consumers ramped up spending on their homes during the pandemic; it’s now seeing the other side of that as purchases wind down from unsustainable levels. Even so, Pentair is targeting $85 million in capital expenditures this year, in line with 2022.Dover Corp., which makes everything from garbage trucks to pharmaceutical pumps and beverage can manufacturing equipment, said Tuesday that it would spend as much as $195 million on capital projects this year. That will be down from $221 million in 2022 — one of the company’s biggest-ever annual outlays — but the upper end of its spending goal will top pre-pandemic levels. The modest moderation doesn’t reflect fear about the state of the economy. CEO Richard Tobin described his outlook as “constructive,” thanks to healthy demand trends and an elevated backlog that the company built up amid supply-chain issues the year before. Orders dropped about 17% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, excluding the impact of currency swings and acquisitions, partly because the backlog is so robust and customers need only so many products. “Importantly, concerns about double ordering and cancellations did not materialize, and we have been depleting the backlog in an orderly fashion as product lead times improved,” Tobin said on a call Tuesday to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results.

This balance between moderating demand, easing supply chains and a still-healthy industrial economy is a tenuous one. Tobin of Dover cautioned that the first quarter would be comparatively slow as industrial customers take a more circumspect view of purchases. “Everybody is concerned about recession, and so there is a bias toward being very careful with inventory, us included,” he said. An improving supply chain also diminishes the need to rush orders and customers are going to be prudent about project timing as inflation pressures ease. At the moment, Dover sees this cautionary stance as a temporary blip. “But we are in the camp that believes,” Tobin said, that the Federal Reserve “has gone far enough.” Additional interest rate increases “can be problematic to economic growth.”

