1. How is contact tracing done in the U.K.?
Some of it is conducted the old-fashioned way, by workers who interview those who test positive for the coronavirus, ask them about recent contacts and then contact those people. But it’s predominantly done via a National Health Service “Covid-19 app” that residents can download onto smartphones. If a user tests positive for the coronavirus and agrees to it, the app uses Bluetooth technology to identify other users who in previous days came close enough to the infected person for long enough to be at risk. The app then notifies those people and asks them to self-isolate for 10 days. Isolation is mandatory only in the case of the old-fashioned method, not with the app. In any case, it’s not required to download the app, and since the start of the “pingdemic,” thousands of users have deleted it to avoid having to risk isolation. There are reports that the app is overly sensitive, for example identifying neighbors as contacts through house walls. Another complaint is that users are asked to isolate even if they’re fully vaccinated. That rule was set to be lifted only on Aug. 16.
2. Why did the number of people notified hit a peak?
As of July 20, an estimated 1.73 million people in a country of 67 million were isolating. Almost 690,000 people in England and Wales were told to isolate by the app in the week ended July 21, up 11% from 620,000 the week before, though the rate of increase slowed. The peak was driven in its early stages by a combination of rising infections and increased movement of people. The weekend before most restrictions were ended, the U.K. recorded the highest increase in infections anywhere in the world, with cases topping more than 50,000 per day, although the number had fallen below 28,000 by July 28. The delta variant makes up approximately 99% of all new cases there. Infections were actually higher in the U.K. in early January, but lockdown rules were still in place in many parts of the country, so those who tested positive then likely would have come into contact with fewer people. While England ended most of its Covid restrictions on July 19, various measures still remained in place elsewhere in the U.K. Scotland was on track to remove most restrictions by Aug. 9, most Covid rules were due to be lifted in Wales on Aug. 7, and Northern Ireland has also been relaxing its rules.
3. What are the consequences of so many people isolating?
British business is being significantly disrupted. Food and logistics companies have warned of critical shortages of workers, and ministers have allowed limited numbers to avoid the 10-day self-isolation to ensure services can keep running. Retailers were reporting absences of as high as 20% in some areas. Carmakers on July 29 urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make their workers exempt from quarantine as labor shortages were hampering production. Automakers in the U.K. produced 69,097 cars in June, the second-worst total for the month since 1953, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. Business lobby groups say it’s difficult to make sense of the rules particularly amid conflicting advice from different government departments, for instance about whether it’s essential for people to heed the app’s guidance to isolate, and how businesses might get exemptions. Businesses are pushing for tweaks to the app to account for people’s vaccination status and for staff to be able to return to work after testing negative for the virus.
4. What does the government say?
Johnson -- who confined himself to his country residence Chequers northwest of London after being “pinged” following close contact with Health Minister Sajid Javid, who tested positive -- said that while self-isolating is difficult, it is still an important tool for fighting Covid. He said the country must reopen “cautiously.” Key workers who were vaccinated could apply for exemptions, but the government was recommending the majority of workers still self-isolate if “pinged” even though there was no legal obligation to do so. On July 21, Home Office minister Victoria Atkins said the government was working on compiling a list of workers who would be exempt.
