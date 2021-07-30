As of July 20, an estimated 1.73 million people in a country of 67 million were isolating. Almost 690,000 people in England and Wales were told to isolate by the app in the week ended July 21, up 11% from 620,000 the week before, though the rate of increase slowed. The peak was driven in its early stages by a combination of rising infections and increased movement of people. The weekend before most restrictions were ended, the U.K. recorded the highest increase in infections anywhere in the world, with cases topping more than 50,000 per day, although the number had fallen below 28,000 by July 28. The delta variant makes up approximately 99% of all new cases there. Infections were actually higher in the U.K. in early January, but lockdown rules were still in place in many parts of the country, so those who tested positive then likely would have come into contact with fewer people. While England ended most of its Covid restrictions on July 19, various measures still remained in place elsewhere in the U.K. Scotland was on track to remove most restrictions by Aug. 9, most Covid rules were due to be lifted in Wales on Aug. 7, and Northern Ireland has also been relaxing its rules.