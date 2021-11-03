A lot, with the gusher of cash awash in the financial system helping to drive U.S. stocks and housing prices to record highs and Treasury yields holding just above six-month lows. Markets will be watching not only when the Fed begins to taper, but the pace at which it does so. When the tapering plan was announced, Powell noted that the pace of $15 billion a month put the bank on track to wrap the process up by mid-2022, but said it could be speeded up or slowed down depending on the economic outlook. Investors could take a decision to speed up the taper as a sign that the Fed will also accelerate rate hikes. Tightening policy too quickly could derail the economic recovery at a time of continued uncertainty over the duration of the health crisis. Moving too slowly could fuel the inflation pressures unleashed by the reopening from the pandemic.