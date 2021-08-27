The U.S. economy rebounded strongly in the first half of 2021, as vaccinations took hold and the disruption caused by the pandemic eased, leading investors to wonder when some of the Fed’s stimulus would be rolled back. Most Federal Reserve officials agreed in July they could likely start slowing the pace of bond purchases this year. Fed officials say they are trying to be as transparent as possible about their plans to avoid a repeat of the surprise that set off the taper tantrum. “We are talking about talking about tapering,” San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in a CNBC interview on May 25. In a virtual speech to the bank’s annual summer conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that strong employment reports suggested that a taper could begin in 2021, though he added that the bank would also be assessing the damage from the spread of the coronavirus delta variant.