1. What exactly is a term premium, anyway?

It’s the difference between what you get for locking up your money for an extended period and what you would get if you simply kept rolling over short-term instruments for the same amount of time. By one Fed model, the term premium that 10-year Treasury bonds offer has averaged about 1.56 percentage points since 1961. Many investors and analysts use the term premium on a Treasury note to help decide if it’s worth buying.

2. Why reward holders of longer-term bonds?

The longer you lend money to someone (or, in this case, a government), the more time there is for things to go wrong. Former Fed boss Ben S. Bernanke says that in his analysis the term premium reflects the buffer that investors need to account for two key risks. One is changes in demand for or the supply of bonds, which can affect prices. The other is inflation, which would reduce the real value of future bond payments. When investors feel more uncertain on either point, they demand a higher premium.

3. How is that different from a yield curve?

Yield curves are a way of measuring the difference between what someone gets for investing their money for entirely different periods, say for two years versus 10 years. That gap includes the term premium along with other variables including a premium for liquidity that reflects how hard or easy it is to trade the securities.

4. What’s been going on with term premia?

Instead of longer-term debt providing extra yield for additional risk, there’s a discount. And it’s been that way for most of the time since late 2014, with the figure falling to an all-time low of minus 126 basis points in 2019, and falling close to those levels this year.

5. Why is that?

In 2019, it had much to do with demand for Treasuries in a flight-to-safety amid the U.S.-China trade dispute. In 2020, there’s been an even bigger scramble for the security of Treasuries given fear of a global downturn in wake of the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

6. What’s driving the longer-term trend?

Fundamentally, you can also mostly give blame to the Fed, and the intervention it has done in the past with bond markets known as quantitative easing, or QE. The U.S. central bank cut its key interest rate to near zero after the 2008 market meltdown. When the economy failed to revive, it began massive bond purchases with the goal of reducing longer-term rates. It also swapped short-term debt it held for longer-term debt, in what became known as Operation Twist. By one Fed estimate, the moves cut the term premium by 100 basis points on 10-year Treasury yield. And after spending some time shaving down its debt holdings a bit, the Fed last year began purchasing Treasury bills. These purchases aren’t a new round of QE, but were undertaken after repo market rates spiked in September 2019, roiling the money markets. The buying is lifting the size of its balance sheet -- but not by enough to offset the other forces bolstering appetite for Treasuries.

7. After the virus, will things go back to normal?

It doesn’t seem likely, at least at this time. Wall Street strategists project that the term premium will eventually rise, but not likely back to historical average.

8. Why won’t it rise more?

For now, there’s no end in sight to unabated demand for U.S. government debt. And Fed officials have made clear they plan overall to keep a bigger balance sheet than they did in the past. The U.S. central bank has about $4.2 trillion in assets, well above the roughly $900 billion it held before the financial crisis. And similar swaths of past debt buying, part of their extraordinary monetary policies, in Japan and Europe will keep foreigners coming back for U.S. debt.

