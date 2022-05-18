Placeholder while article actions load

In olden days, like before the 2008 financial crisis, it was a given that Treasury investors would demand greater compensation for lending for longer periods. Those so-called term premium -- a higher interest rate for long-term borrowers-- reflected the greater risk of, say, inflation rising over 10 or 20 years. But term premia shrank and then disappeared, lurking below zero much of the time between late 2014 and early 2021. Things changed after that as the economic recovery unfolded and inflationary pressures erupted due to a mix of forces related to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The US Federal Reserve’s pivot to an aggressive plan to tighten monetary policy also catapulted Treasury yields higher and stoked volatility, pushing term premia upward.

1. What exactly is a term premium, anyway?

It’s the difference between what you get for locking up your money for an extended period and what you would get if you simply kept rolling over short-term instruments for the same amount of time. Many investors and analysts use the term premium on a Treasury note to help decide if it’s worth buying. By one Fed model, the term premium that 10-year Treasury bonds offer has averaged about 1.55 percentage points since 1961. It hit an all-time low of -1.39 percentage points in March of 2020. It rebounded sharply to as high as about 0.50 percentage points a year later, then dipped below zero again, hovering just below that key marker.

2. Why reward holders of longer-term bonds?

The longer you lend money to someone (or, in this case, a government) for, the more time there is for things to go wrong. Former Fed boss Ben S. Bernanke says that in his analysis the term premium reflects the buffer that investors need to account for two key risks. One is changes in demand for or the supply of bonds, which can affect prices. The other is inflation, which would reduce the real value of future bond payments. When investors feel more uncertain on either point, they demand a bigger premium in the form of higher rates.

3. How is that different from a yield curve?

Yield curves are a way of measuring the difference between what someone gets for investing their money for entirely different periods, say for two years versus 10 years. That gap includes the term premium along with other variables, including a premium for liquidity that reflects how hard or easy it is to trade the securities.

4. What’s been going on with term premia?

Long-term Treasury yields, that had been stuck below 1% since March 2020, rebounded thereafter as a post-pandemic economic recovery ensued. Inflationary pressures that began to build, which the Fed initially deemed transitory, have proved to linger. That’s combined with a labor market that remains very strong, leading the US central bank to begin lifting its policy making interest rates and announce the beginning of a unwind of its trillions in bond holdings. The New York Fed’s ACM model for 10-year term premium is nearly above zero now and many investors see it ready to move further upward. With inflationary risk abounding -- and the Fed moving toward a contractionary monetary policy -- investors see it necessary that they be compensated for the heightened risk involved in parking their money for years and years with the US government.

5. What else is driving term premia up?

There’s also a supply-demand dynamic, given that as of June the Fed will begin shrinking its portfolio of debt holdings at the rate of more than $1 trillion a year by not replacing securities as they mature. That debt stockpile includes trillions of dollars’ worth of US Treasuries. Investors see the loss of Fed support as another factor that makes Treasuries riskier, a change requiring a higher premium in compensation.

6. How much might it rise?

Most Wall Street strategists see room for the term premium to move higher. Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse Group AG, says that the Fed’s balance sheet reduction will ultimately cause the amount of Treasuries supplied to the private market to rise by about $1.3 trillion between now and the end of 2024. This could help lift the term premium by another 40 to 50 basis points over that time.

