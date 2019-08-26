Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

More than two years after U.S. President Donald Trump walked away from a regional Asia-Pacific trade agreement, the U.S. and Japan -- the world’s largest and third-largest economies -- are negotiating a deal of their own. Both sides say they are close to a deal. As evidenced by the Trump administration’s tariff battles with China and the European Union, there’s potential for serious economic damage if things go bad.

1. What are the two sides after?

Trump abhors trade deficits and is determined to reduce the one the U.S. has with Japan, particularly by gaining more access for exports by American farmers and automakers. Japan, under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, wants to head off Trump’s threatened penalties on autos and auto parts, which could tip it into recession, as well as any “currency clause” directed at the Japanese yen.

2. Why are these talks happening?

After Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 11 other members (including Japan) went ahead without the U.S. That deal, which entered into force Dec. 30, and another that Abe struck in 2018 with the EU have resulted in U.S. farmers losing market share to rivals with lower tariffs. (American growers accounted for about a quarter of Japan’s agricultural imports in 2017.) Abe agreed to direct talks in September 2018 after Trump hit Japan’s steel and aluminum exports with tariffs and threatened to do the same on all imported cars, including those made in Japan.

3. How are they going?

Trump and Abe announced a tentative deal on Aug. 25, with a goal of working out final details by the end of September. Under the proposal, Japan would cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, including beef, pork, dairy products, wine and ethanol. The U.S. would cut tariffs on some Japanese industrial products, but not on cars. Trump also said Japan would purchase large quantities of U.S. wheat and corn, while Abe said only that they were a possibility. Japanese media reported that the U.S. and Japan had agreed to lower tariffs on U.S. beef and pork to levels offered to members of the TPP. In a Sept. 16 notice to Congress, Trump again mentioned the initial accord and said the U.S. would be entering an “executive agreement” with Japan over digital trade, without providing details. Tokyo warned that any final deal must include assurances that Trump won’t slap new tariffs on Japanese auto exports.

4. What about the ‘currency clause’?

Neither side has clarified what, if anything, is in the proposed deal. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the U.S. wants any trade deal with Japan to include language that would prevent competitive devaluations -- currency moves designed specifically to boost exports. The U.S. made sure similar language was included in its revised trade deal with Mexico and Canada, and that prohibition is expected to be part of any U.S.-China deal. Japan, though, wants to avoid any clause that might tie the Bank of Japan’s hands. It has argued that currency moves and export volumes no longer correlate. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan’s point person for the trade talks, has said that any discussion on currency is between Japan’s Finance Ministry and the U.S. Treasury Department, under an agreement reached in February 2017.

5. How big is the U.S. trade deficit with Japan?

In goods trade, it was 6.5 trillion yen ($59 billion) in 2018. That was down 8.1% compared with 2017, the result of weaker car exports from Japan and more imports of aircraft and oil, according to Japan’s Finance Ministry. Autos and auto parts make up the biggest portion of that deficit, and Trump’s trade policy is particularly focused on that sector. The U.S. actually has a trade surplus for services, which has slowly been increasing over the past decade.

6. What’s motivating Japan?

It wants to head off anything that would dent its already lackluster economy, which has been flirting with a technical recession even before a planned increase in the national sales tax in October. Goldman Sachs estimates that with new tariffs on auto exports of just 10% (Trump has threatened 25%), Japan’s gross domestic product could be cut by more than 0.2 percentage point. But it will be politically difficult for Abe to make any concessions, particularly on agriculture, without avoiding auto tariffs. Japan’s farmers already seem to be flexing their muscles: The first phase of trade talks was said not to include any expansion of quotas for U.S. rice imports.

7. What about the U.S.?

A deal with Japan became more urgent after its talks with China broke down and the tariff war escalated. In May, Trump put off imposing tariffs on imported cars until November, seeking to use that as leverage. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told U.S. lawmakers in March that winning greater market access for U.S. farm products in Japan is a high priority. Farm states were an important bloc of support for Trump in 2016, and with a presidential election in 2020, Trump will face questions on his achievements in rebalancing America’s trade relationships, a major campaign pledge. For now, the report card is full of incompletes: There’s resistance in the U.S. Congress to ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement. Talks with the EU haven’t gotten far. The trade war in China, meantime, has hurt both sides.

