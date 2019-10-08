1. What’s been agreed to?

The two sides signed a deal in October that covers about $55 billion of commerce. Under the deal, Japan will lower or reduce tariffs on some $7.2 billion of American-grown farming products, including beef and pork, to match levels offered to Japan’s partners in an 11-nation Pacific Rim trade pact. The U.S. would cut tariffs on $40 million worth of Japanese imports, including green tea and soy sauce. Some $40 billion in digital trade is also covered, according to Trump. The goal is for the accord to go into force on Jan. 1, although it has to be ratified by Japan’s parliament first. Trump said it wouldn’t require a congressional vote and that he expects a “final comprehensive” accord “in the fairly near future.”

2. What still needs to be worked out?

On the question of autos, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Trump doesn’t intend to levy tariffs on Japan for the time being. Trump abhors trade deficits and is determined to reduce the one the U.S. has with Japan, particularly by gaining more access for exports by American farmers and automakers. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to head off Trump’s threatened penalties on autos and auto parts, which could tip Japan into recession. Also, neither side has clarified where things stand on a possible “currency clause” directed at the Japanese yen.

3. What is a ‘currency clause’?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the U.S. wants any trade deal with Japan to include language that would prevent competitive devaluations -- currency moves designed specifically to boost exports. The U.S. made sure similar language was included in its revised trade deal with Mexico and Canada, and that prohibition is expected to be part of any U.S.-China deal. Japan, though, wants to avoid any clause that might tie the Bank of Japan’s hands. It has argued that currency moves and export volumes no longer correlate. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan’s point person for the trade talks, has said that any discussion on currency is between Japan’s Finance Ministry and the U.S. Treasury Department, under an agreement reached in February 2017.

4. Why are these talks happening?

After Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the 11 other members (including Japan) went ahead without the U.S. to form the 11-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. That deal, which entered into force Dec. 30, and another that Abe struck in 2018 with the EU have resulted in U.S. farmers losing market share to rivals with lower tariffs. (American growers accounted for about a quarter of Japan’s agricultural imports in 2017.) Abe agreed to direct talks in September 2018 after Trump hit Japan’s steel and aluminum exports with tariffs and threatened to do the same on all imported cars, including those made in Japan.

5. How big is the U.S. trade deficit with Japan?

In goods trade, it was 6.5 trillion yen in 2018 ($61 billion, based off the latest exchange rate). That was down 8.1% compared with 2017, the result of weaker car exports from Japan and more imports of aircraft and oil, according to Japan’s Finance Ministry. Autos and auto parts make up the biggest portion of that deficit, and Trump’s trade policy is particularly focused on that sector. The U.S. actually has a trade surplus for services, which has slowly been increasing over the past decade.

6. What’s motivating Japan?

It wants to head off anything that would dent its already lackluster economy, which has been flirting with a technical recession even before its increase in the national sales tax in October. Goldman Sachs estimates that with new tariffs on auto exports of just 10% (Trump has threatened 25%), Japan’s gross domestic product could be cut by more than 0.2 percentage point. But it will be politically difficult for Abe to make any concessions, particularly on agriculture, without avoiding auto tariffs. The initial agreement doesn’t lower barriers protecting Japan’s rice farmers, a powerful group that traditionally backs Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party. That’s one significant difference with the original TPP agreement.

7. What about the U.S.?

Trump has been eager to make a deal with Japan to help U.S. farmers, who have been largely shut out of the Chinese market as a result of the U.S.-China trade war. In May, he put off imposing tariffs on imported cars until November, seeking to use that as leverage. Farm states were an important bloc of support for Trump in 2016, and as he seeks re-election in 2020, he will face questions on his achievements in rebalancing America’s trade relationships, a major campaign pledge. For now, the report card is full of incompletes: There’s resistance in the U.S. Congress to ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement. Talks with the EU haven’t gotten far. The trade war in China, meantime, has hurt both sides.

