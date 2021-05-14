Despite the low popularity of center-right President Sebastian Pinera, the ruling coalition has the big advantage of having presented a unified list for the vote. By contrast, the left-wing forces have split their candidacies in several groups, leaving the opposition divided. The government-aligned contenders are likely to gain a third or more of the seats in the Assembly, according to Diego Pardow, executive president of think tank Espacio Publico. Given that by design each article of the new constitution requires the approval of a two-thirds majority, the ruling coalition will effectively have veto power over each and every clause of the charter if they get to that 33% threshold, he said. That’s the key factor to follow when the results come out on Sunday night.