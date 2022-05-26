Placeholder while article actions load

Chile’s constitution writers are putting the final touches on the draft charter that will be the subject of a Sept. 4 referendum. Following a period of civil unrest, almost 80% of the population backed the writing of a new magna carta in a 2020 vote. But recent polls show skepticism on the rise, with more citizens now inclined to reject rather than approve the proposed replacement.

1. Why are Chileans writing a new constitution?

The current constitution dates from the 1973-1990 military dictatorship. Though it’s been amended several times since Chile returned to democracy, it’s widely viewed as illegitimate because of its origins during the reign of General Augusto Pinochet, a violent dictator whose rule featured arbitrary arrests and political executions. Critics of the current constitution argue that elements of it contribute to inequality and a weak social security net that have fed unrest, while giving the private sector too dominant of a role in providing public services. On the other hand, many are seeking to retain the nation’s pro-business rules, arguing they have been key to Chile’s economic growth and stability.

2. What is public opinion on the matter?

Since roughly late March, polls show voters moving toward rejecting the draft. According to Cadem, which carries out surveys and market research, some of the public has lost trust in the members of the Constitutional Convention and disagree with the approved articles. Polling shows the top reasons cited to approve the constitution include wanting to guarantee rights to health care and housing and to have a magna carta that was conceived during democracy. Polls show many voters are undecided, with estimates running as high as 27%.

3. Where do things stand?

Three Constitutional Convention committees are hammering out the final details of the draft document. One body is proofreading the charter for any contradictions or errors; another is writing a preamble; the third is deciding on articles governing the transition period to the new constitution. The committees convened following 10 months of debate and votes during which convention delegates included 499 articles into the proposal. Chile’s draft has roughly 49,600 words, about 10 times more than the US Constitution.

4. What are some highlights?

On social issues, the charter includes measures that boost indigenous community representation, establish a national health care system and toughen environmental safeguards. It broadens the central bank’s considerations in its policy decisions, authorizes expropriations with the condition that the property owner is “fairly” compensated and makes permits for the use of water temporary and revocable. A controversial proposal to nationalize the mining industry was rejected. The constitution also envisions replacing the senate with a weaker, regional chamber, thus leaving most of the legislative power in the hands of the lower house.

5. What’s next?

The convention will release its final draft to the public by early July. Battle lines are already being drawn. The far-right Republicanos party became one of the first to publicly rebuff the convention’s work, saying that it “failed in its mission of writing a constitution that represents the Chilean people and lays the groundwork for future development.” Meanwhile, the influential ex-President Michelle Bachelet backed the charter, saying in a Bloomberg interview that it offers a new “social contract.” Current head of state Gabriel Boric has also supported the new magna carta. On Sept. 4, all eligible residents will cast ballots in a mandatory vote where a simple majority will be needed to either approve or reject the document. If it is shot down, the current constitution will remain in force.

6. What prompted this process?

A period of mass protests began on Oct. 18, 2019, triggered by an increase in Santiago subway fares. Demonstrators quickly expanded their complaints to include low pensions and deficiencies in the health care and education systems, among other complaints. The unrest, which waned at the start of 2020 near the onset of the pandemic, forced shops to close, disrupted key transportation links and stalled investment decisions. In efforts to diffuse tensions, former President Sebastian Pinera agreed to the 2020 referendum to determine whether Chile would rewrite its charter and what type of body would be in charge of doing so.

7. How are investors reacting?

In general, investors and top policy makers such as central bank President Rosanna Costa have said the constitutional process is keeping local assets weak given the uncertainty it creates. Going forward, there are discrepancies on how the new magna carta would play out. Morgan Stanley economists wrote the draft constitution wouldn’t disrupt Chile’s macro policy framework, and the exclusion of extreme articles is positive for fixed-income assets. JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote it would weaken local institutions, though the equity market has already priced in much of that deterioration.

