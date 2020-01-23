1. What are the arguments for a new constitution?

To start with, many say the constitution, though amended several times since Chile returned to democracy, is illegitimate because of its origins during the reign of right-wing General Augusto Pinochet, whose rule featured arbitrary arrests, torture, disappearances and political executions. Beyond that, critics argue that elements of it contribute to the income inequality and weak social net that have fed mass protests. They object to the high importance the document assigns to property rights and to the dominant role it gives the private sector in providing services such as education, health care and pensions. They dislike its requirements for large congressional majorities to change major laws, a rule that effectively grants a veto to smaller parties on the right that oppose structural reforms to the economic and social system.

2. What are the arguments against changing it?

Many on the right say that the current constitution, with its pro-business emphasis and prioritization of property rights, has been key to Chile’s economic growth and stability. Chile has Latin America’s best-rated credit, and its economy has been one of the fastest-growing in the region for years, according to the World Bank. Conservatives are especially concerned that most Chileans, 54% according to surveys, want to re-write the constitution from scratch. Some on the right argue that conditions aren’t right for a constitutional debate given continuing violence in the streets.

3. What’s behind the turmoil?

The protests began Oct. 18, triggered by an increase in the subway fare. Demonstrators quickly expanded their complaints to include low pensions and deficiencies in the health care and education systems. The unrest has forced hundreds of shops to close and stalled investment decisions, cutting economic output in October and November by the most in a decade. The weaker growth will cost the state about $3 billion in lost revenue this year, according to Chile’s budget office.

4. What’s the process for writing a new charter?

In the April 26 vote, Chileans will vote not only on whether a new constitution will be drafted but how. They can choose between a newly elected assembly or a commission split between new delegates and existing members of congress. In either case, new delegates would be elected in October. The commission would have one year to draft the new charter, with each article requiring the approval of a two-thirds majority. A final draft would then have to be ratified in another referendum in March 2022.

5. How has the market reacted to the debate?

When Pinera said Nov. 11 that he was willing to change the constitution, the currency, which had held remarkably firm in the early days of the protests, went into free-fall, depreciating by more than 13% before the central bank intervened. Some opponents of the rewrite argue that the length of the process will harm the economy because investors will hold back in the absence of certainty about future investment conditions.

