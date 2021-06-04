1. Who are the candidates?
Of the 592 people who applied to run for president, seven men were approved by Iran’s powerful Guardian Council, a body of 12 legal experts appointed by Khamenei that vets candidates for office and has veto power over all legislation passed by parliament.
• The candidates include five hard-liners, the most prominent of whom are Ebrahim Raisi, a cleric who is the current head of the judiciary, Saeed Jalili, who served as the chief of Iran’s nuclear program under then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and Mohsen Rezaee, former commander of Iran’s premier military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Both Raisi and Jalili are very devout and have a fundamentalist attitude toward the Shiite tradition at the heart of the Islamic Republic. They are passionate critics of the nuclear deal and hostile toward the U.S. Raisi, who once ran Iran’s wealthiest religious endowment, has been accused of presiding over the mass execution of political prisoners in Iran in the late 1980s.
• The only moderate candidates are Mohsen Mehralizadeh, who served as vice president under reformist President Mohammad Khatami, and Abdolnaser Hemmati, the current governor of the Central Bank of Iran. Mehralizadeh, who is being cast as the race’s token reformist, stood for president against Ahmadinejad, a hard-liner, in 2005 but drew only about 4% of the vote. Hemmati, a career technocrat who has no official links to any political faction, is also emerging as a likely candidate for pro-reform voters. He’s been at the forefront of efforts to keep Iran’s economy afloat despite U.S. sanctions and the effects of the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, the worst in the Middle East. He’s used social media to criticize Raisi for banning Twitter. And he’s taken the unusual step of enlisting his wife in his campaign; she gave a TV interview to answer questions about his background and experience.
2. Who’s been barred?
They include First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and former Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani, a pragmatic conservative whose disqualification brought the most surprise because of his closeness to Khamenei and strong position within the political establishment. Three high-ranking officers in the Revolutionary Guards, including a current adviser to Khamenei, were also deemed ineligible. Many of the conservatives who didn’t protest their disqualification pledged their support to Raisi, adding to speculation that the Guardian Council engineered the race to work in the cleric’s favor. The most prominent reformist excluded from the poll was Mostafa Tajzadeh, a minister under President Khatami. Jailed in the past for his political activities, he’s led calls for a boycott of the election since his disqualification.
3. Why is turnout expected to be low?
In a poll of about 5,000 people conducted by the semi-official Iranian Students’ Polling Agency from May 30 to June 1, 32% said they definitely would not vote, compared with 34% who said they definitely would. The election comes at a time of widespread discontent and economic malaise. Members of Iran’s middle class, most of whom traditionally vote for moderates or reformists, have suffered the most as a result of sanctions imposed on Iran by then-President Donald Trump after he pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal. Unemployment has surged, and a deep plunge in the value of the rial has greatly diminished people’s spending power. At the same time, Iranian authorities, led by the Revolutionary Guards, have cracked down severely on expressions of discontent; foreign rights groups have reported some of the worst violence and civilian bloodshed since Iran’s revolution in 1979. Iranians commonly ridicule the election on social media, often using memes satirizing the lack of diversity on the ballot.
4. What are the implications for the nuclear deal?
The deal faltered after the U.S. withdrew from it and reinstated related sanctions in 2018, prompting Iran to take escalating steps breaching the accord’s limits on its nuclear program. After Trump was replaced as U.S. president by Joe Biden, officials representing Rouhani’s government began negotiating with world powers in an effort to revive the accord. A pre-election renewal of it that would lift the U.S. sanctions and thereby encourage foreign investment in Iran’s aged infrastructure and energy sector presumably would strengthen the two relatively moderate candidates. Resuscitating the deal later, or keeping a revitalized deal on track, if a hard-liner is elected president is a much more challenging prospect.
