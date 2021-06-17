In a poll of about 6,500 people conducted by the semi-official Iranian Students Polling Agency from June 16 to June 17, 42% said they definitely would vote, compared with 33% who said they definitely would not. The election comes at a time of widespread discontent and economic malaise. Members of Iran’s middle class, most of whom traditionally vote for moderates or reformists, have suffered the most as a result of sanctions imposed on Iran by then-President Donald Trump after he pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal. Unemployment has surged, and a deep plunge in the value of the rial has greatly diminished people’s spending power. At the same time, Iranian authorities, led by the Revolutionary Guards, have cracked down severely on expressions of discontent; foreign rights groups have reported some of the worst protest violence since Iran’s revolution in 1979. Iranians commonly ridicule the election on social media, often using memes satirizing the lack of diversity on the ballot.