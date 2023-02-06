Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The alliance forged by Carlos Ghosn between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. is being revamped as the carmakers chart separate paths, an outcome set in motion by his arrest on charges of financial misconduct four years ago. After serving two lengthy stints in jail before being released on bail, Ghosn slipped out of the country in late 2019 and found sanctuary in Lebanon, where he has citizenship. He has professed his innocence and said the deck had been stacked against him. While the carmakers are making a fresh start, the Ghosn saga remains unfinished business.

1. What was Ghosn’s connection to Japan?

Ghosn, now 68, had had a high profile in the country since 1999, when the French automaker rescued Nissan with a cash injection. Ghosn, who had revived Renault as executive vice president, was assigned to turn around the Japanese carmaker. He reduced purchasing costs, shut factories, eliminated 21,000 jobs and invested the savings into 22 car and truck models in three years. It wasn’t long before he was feted in manga comic books, mobbed for autographs during plant tours, and generally heaped with national adulation for saving a car company once given up for dead. But he’d been called out over his pay in Japan, where executive compensation is a touchy topic.

Advertisement

2. What were the allegations?

Ghosn was indicted in Tokyo on charges of under-reporting about $80 million in compensation and income during the decade before his arrest. He was also charged with three counts of breach of trust, two of which allege that he used foreign corporate entities in 2017 and 2018 to funnel $5 million from Nissan into accounts that he controlled and used to purchase a yacht and support a technology investment fund started by his son, Anthony. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

3. Why the focus on compensation?

Starting in 2009, when Japan required companies to make executive compensation public, Ghosn’s reported pay fell to roughly half what he had been making before, but his deferred compensation ballooned. Japanese law requires remuneration to be reported in the year it’s fixed, even if the payout happens later. (There are similar rules in Europe.)

Advertisement

4. What did Renault do?

France’s largest carmaker alerted French authorities after finding some of Ghosn’s expenses “involve questionable and concealed practices and violations of the group’s ethical principles.” Ghosn stepped down as Renault chairman and chief executive on Jan. 23, 2019. French investigators issued international arrest warrants for Ghosn in April 2022.

5. Will Ghosn ever be put on trial?

Unclear. Lebanon could try him on the allegations from Japan, though Ghosn is regarded by many Lebanese as a national hero. (Ghosn also has citizenship in Brazil, where he was born, and in France.) Japan may yet attempt to get him back, though it doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Lebanon — which, in any case, doesn’t extradite its citizens.

6. What explains Nissan’s tension with Renault?

Advertisement

By the time of his arrest, Renault’s partnership with Nissan had become strained, and Nissan’s then-CEO, Hiroto Saikawa, was seeking to rebalance what he and others at the Japanese company viewed as a relationship increasingly tilted in favor of the French carmaker and its most powerful shareholder, the French state. New management at Nissan pressed forward with a rebalancing of the relationship, with both announcing a plan for Renault to reduce its stake in the Japanese carmaker to 15% from 43%, and Nissan regaining voting rights for its 15% stake in the French carmaker.

7. What has Ghosn said about the charges?

“I have not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution,” he said soon after his arrival in Lebanon. He called the Japanese justice system “rigged” and said he had been deprived of “basic human rights,” including the presumption of innocence. In court in early 2019, Ghosn said the agreements for deferred pay were non-binding “draft proposals” and so didn’t need to be disclosed. His French lawyer said Ghosn didn’t get the deferred pay and there is no certainty he ever would have. Addressing a news conference in Lebanon in January 2020, Ghosn said he would stand trial “in any country where I believe I can receive a fair trial,” but didn’t think that was the case in Japan. After the French arrest warrants were issued, he called his situation “a tragedy. You have a masquerade of a justice in Japan and what makes me very sad is that in a certain way France has been an accomplice of it,” he said.

Advertisement

8. What is Ghosn’s gripe with Japan’s legal system?

After his first arrest, Ghosn spent more than 100 days in jail and was released on bail of ¥1 billion — among the highest ever in Japan — only to be rearrested a month later on new charges. He was granted bail again after three weeks. Initial conditions included restrictions on the use of his mobile phone and the internet. He could only use a computer offline at his lawyer’s office and had cameras monitoring his house. His second release had similar conditions, which the court said were “meant to prevent the destruction of evidence.”

9. Is this how Japan’s legal system is supposed to work?

For the most part, yes. Suspects in Japan routinely endure lengthy pre-trial detentions and repeated grillings by prosecutors without a lawyer present. Periodically rearresting a suspect on suspicion of new charges allows prosecutors to keep the suspect in custody while attempting to build a case or secure a confession. Tight budgets and a culture of wanting to save face mean that prosecutors usually pursue only those cases they are sure to win. In 2015, a trial was requested in just 7.8% of cases overseen by the public prosecutor’s office. That helps explain why more than 99% of cases that go to trial end with a conviction; in England and Wales, for comparison’s sake, the conviction rate is 87%.

Advertisement

10. Who else was charged?

Two Americans who helped Ghosn escape were brought to Japan, served time for their role and were released in late 2022. Nissan was indicted over the saga as well, and was ordered by a Tokyo court to pay a ¥200 million ($1.5 million) fine. The company said it strengthened its corporate governance and compliance, and filed amended financial statements. Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly — known as Ghosn’s gatekeeper and confidant — was found guilty on some charges related to helping him under-report income, but was given a six-month suspended jail sentence. Lawyers for Kelly, also an American, argued that he had no motive to hide any compensation for Ghosn and no knowledge of any plans to repay Ghosn for reduced income.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article