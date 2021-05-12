Some Israeli analysts say the current barrage of rockets is intended to present the Islamic militant Hamas as the true defender of Palestinian claims to Jerusalem -- not the 85 year-old Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his Fatah party, which rule the West Bank. It’s an image Hamas has been amplifying in its statements this week. This round of fighting also complicates efforts by a group of Israeli politicians who are trying to form a government that would end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record-long reign. They’ve held talks to partner with an Arab faction for the first time in Israeli history, but the escalating violence has brought ethnic associations to the fore once more, making it hard to break the taboo.