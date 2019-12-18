1. Who ousted Mistry, and why?

The board of Tata Sons, which controls the group’s major companies, removed Mistry in October 2016 and subsequently named Natarajan Chandrasekaran as new chairman. Directors later cited a “trust deficit” as Mistry, who was handpicked for the role by Ratan Tata, failed to address issues they had raised. Mistry’s nearly four-year tenure, they said, was marked by “repeated departures” from the group’s culture and ethos. Mistry was also accused of seeking to wrest away control of the group’s main operating companies.

2. What are Mistry and Ratan Tata saying?

Mistry appealed in court, saying he was unfairly blamed for five unprofitable businesses. He accused Ratan Tata of constant interference that left him a “lame duck” chairman. His legal gripe, though, was about the way the group was run, including operations at Tata Trusts, a group of philanthropic organizations headed by Ratan Tata that own about 66% of equity in Tata Sons. Tata Sons is the holding company for the overall group but is accountable to Tata Trusts. Mistry’s family owns 18.4% in Tata Sons. For his part, Ratan Tata, the almost-82-year-old patriarch, has previously said Tata Group lost confidence in Mistry and that he was focused on growth by bringing in new leadership. Ratan Tata’s representatives couldn’t immediately comment after the court’s Dec. 18 verdict.

3. What did Mistry ask the courts for?

Mistry wasn’t seeking his job back, but the court ordered his reinstatement anyway. After losing a case at the National Company Law Tribunal -- seeking the appointment of an administrator to oversee the company’s affairs -- Mistry appealed and won an order that declares the Tata Group’s actions illegal. This includes Tata Sons’s decision to take the company private in 2018. Mistry said the latest verdict “is a victory for the principles of good governance and minority shareholder rights.”

4. Will this fight keep going?

Yes. The court order was set to take effect in mid-January 2020 and the Tata Group will probably appeal to India’s Supreme Court before then. The conglomerate could seek an immediate stay on the verdict, citing potential disruption to business operations if Mistry is reinstated. In the immediate aftermath of the ruling, the fate of Chandrasekaran was unclear. Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, Britannia Industries Chairman Nusli Wadia, a Mistry supporter, has filed criminal and civil defamation suits against Tata Sons, which was instrumental in removing him as an independent director at three group companies.

5. Is the dispute hurting Tata Group?

It’s hard to tell. Investors worry that share prices at Tata Group companies could fall as the bitter feud plays out. More immediately, the group “won’t be able to move an inch” on key decisions it is pursuing, said Ajay Bodke, chief executive officer at Prabhudas Lilladher Portfolio Management Services. These include the hunt for a potential partner for Tata’s Jaguar Land Rover unit. The more than 100 companies in the Tata Group had combined revenue of $110 billion in the year through March 2018 and employ more than 700,000 people. Its 28 publicly listed companies include Tata Motors (owner of Jaguar Land Rover), Tata Steel, Tata Power and software and outsourcing giant Tata Consultancy Services.

