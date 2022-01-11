His frustration was obvious in August, when he was questioned during parliamentary testimony: “When people say that there should be a review of the Reserve Bank, I’m not sure what they’re calling for — a review of the legislation, the mandate, the way the government appoints people to the board, the type of people they put on the board, or how we’ve done our job; we haven’t done our job effectively. All those things get conflated. What I’m responsible for is how we do our job, and the monetary policy regime that we employ.” He added: “I just wonder, when people want a review, what they actually want to review — other than than that they’re not happy with the decisions we’re making.”