Vietnam’s Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong has likened his anti-graft campaign to a “blazing furnace,” one that’s caught hundreds of government officials and business executives in its blast since 2021. The crackdown has been widely portrayed as part of Vietnam’s attempt to bolster its appeal as a destination for foreign investment in the midst of the US-China trade war and ensure the party’s legitimacy in the face of wide-ranging scandals. Increasingly, it looks like a way for Trong to strengthen his hand in selecting future leaders and ensuring more ideological purity in the one-party state.

1. What and who is Vietnam targeting?

The net was initially cast wide, with criminal investigations initiated against thousands of people. This year, the ripples reached the top: President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, a former prime minister credited with the country’s relatively effective Covid-19 response and a regular guest speaker at the World Economic Forum, stepped down to assume ultimate “political responsibility” for “violations and shortcomings” under his watch. His removal came shortly after two deputy prime ministers — Vu Duc Dam and Pham Binh Minh — were dismissed by a special session of parliament after their assistants were detained by the Ministry of Public Security. One allegedly colluded with a manufacturer of Covid-19 test kits, causing “very serious” losses for the state, the other probe involved alleged bribery linked to repatriation flights for Vietnamese during the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. What’s the significance of the dismissals?

The anti-graft campaign, which has been Trong’s decade’s-long focus, picked up in intensity last year as the recent scandals triggered a public backlash. The resulting crackdown were seen as a way for Trong, who represents a conservative, Marxist faction within the Communist Party, to clear out cadres from other, less rigid factions who think the government, rather than the party, should dictate policy.

• The president was replaced on March 2 by Vo Van Thuong, a close ally of Trong who, unlike Phuc, came up through the party rank and file. Only 52, Thuong is seen as a contender to succeed the 78-year-old Trong, who was named to a rare third term as party chief in 2021 because of a lack of consensus over a successor.

• The two ousted deputy prime ministers were seen as business-friendly and had advocated for more bilateral ties with the West but were held accountable for actions of officials who served under them. They were replaced with Environment Minister Tran Hong Ha, who is aligned with Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and a leader of Vietnam’s climate change commitments; and Tran Luu Quang, a provincial party leader who was considered an effective leader of the big northern city of Hai Phong.

The party has warned that corruption could put its legitimacy with the public and hold on power at risk. In that sense, Vietnam is similar to China, which is also a one-party state where anti-corruption purges are often used to remove rivals and install allies in important roles.

3. Was it just in the political sphere?

No, there have been investigations into alleged fraud tied to corporate bond issuance and equity trading. The moves, which started in March 2022, were touted as a way to tackle market manipulation, and agencies have increased surveillance on the corporate bond markets. Here are two instances:

• The Finance Ministry fired State Securities Commission Chairman Tran Van Dung for alleged “serious wrongdoings,” amid an investigation into stock trading. Soon after the head of the Ho Chi Minh City bourse was fired for what the Vietnam Stock Exchange called “very serious” shortcomings. Among the executives detained in that probe are Trinh Van Quyet, the former chairman of Bamboo Airways and its parent FLC Group JSC; Tri Viet Securities former chief executive officer Do Duc Nam; and Louis Holdings’s former chairman Do Thanh Nhan.

• In October, police detained Truong My Lan, chairwoman of the real estate conglomerate Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, and three other company officials for alleged fraud involving the issuance and trading of bonds. The detention led to a brief run on the privately held Saigon Commercial Bank because of its perceived connections with the group. Regulators placed the bank under “special scrutiny” and directed four others to help manage it.

4. What’s at stake economically?

Vietnam, a country of roughly 100 million people, has much to gain if it can bolster its image as place to do business. It has benefited as big manufacturers explore ways to diversify supply chains away from China — a process that has been encouraged by the US government. Vietnam’s exports are equivalent to more than 100% of gross domestic product, making it one of the most trade-dependent nations in the world. The country has also been seeking to have its stock market classified as emerging market — up from the current frontier status, which is the lowest and riskiest rung. That could bring greater foreign investment. As a participant in the US’s new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Vietnam also has an opportunity to increase its links to its former wartime foe — its largest export market.

5. Where is this headed?

The crackdown appears serious — people are sitting in jail, and some have been sentenced to death. And the campaign is showing no signs of slowing. Anti-corruption steering committees have been formed and operate in every city and province, while a national steering committee is developing an anti-corruption strategy through 2030. Party chief Trong, in a November speech, again urged officials to be persistent, determined, and to act faster in the fight against corruption. Prime Minister Chinh in October called for the anti-graft campaign to be more drastic and effective. However, there has been an unintended consequence. Bureaucrats are shying away from approving investment projects, particularly in the real estate and infrastructure sectors, for fear they could be the next to get implicated.

--With assistance from Nguyen Xuan Quynh and Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen.

