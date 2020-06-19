1. What’s the plan?

Poland will hold its first-ever hybrid ballot, with polling stations open for those who want to vote in person and the option for mail-in votes for those concerned about catching the virus or unable to leave quarantine. This follows an abandoned plan to hold the election only through an untested vote-by-mail process, which was criticized by the outgoing head of the Supreme Court and international monitors. The independent National Electoral Commission, with a track record of supervising unquestioned ballots for the last three decades, will also regain its leading role in the June poll after being sidelined by the government in preparations for the May ballot.

AD

AD

2. Why was the May vote put off?

It wasn’t a change of heart by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law & Justice party, whose political interests favored a quick ballot before the virus crisis ate away the popularity of President Andrzej Duda. Rather it was stoked by concern that members of parliament from the ruling camp would reject the mail-in ballot on grounds of transparency and fairness, embarrassing the government while raising more questions over the election’s legitimacy.

3. Are there still concerns about legitimacy?

Constitutional experts are split on whether the voided election and the timing of the new ballot was decided in accordance with the law. Furthermore, Duda appointed a former deputy justice minister in May to run the Supreme Court -- a body that will ultimately judge the validity of the election -- in a disputed process that highlights the country’s unclear legal situation after around five years of Law & Justice rule. The government has been repeatedly sued by the European Union for undermining the independence of the judiciary and the bloc’s democratic standards. There is concern that under the guise of fighting the pandemic, the government may further interfere in the election process if it isn’t happy with the outcome, according to the Batory Foundation, a think-tank. Weeks after Poland delayed its May election, Kaczynski’s closest international ally, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, offered to give up his right to rule his own country by decree indefinitely after an international outcry.

AD

AD

4. What are the risks?

If the virus spikes in Poland, the National Electoral Commission at the request of the government may force affected districts to vote only by mail. The postal ballot system, which pro-democracy think-tanks say was riddled with risks, has been improved. Still, Poles unable to receive mail ballots at their addresses will have just one day to pick them up from a post office. Not all Poles abroad will get a chance to cast their ballots, which could impact a record 382,000 people in that category registered for the June election. In some countries, such as the U.K., Germany and the U.S. -- all of which have sizeable Polish diasporas -- mail will be the only way to vote.

5. Have the campaign’s dynamics changed?

AD

Duda saw his popularity jump in April as the face of the government’s Covid-relief efforts. He still leads opinion polls, but his support has declined as more Poles are hit by the economic crisis. He has also been hurt by allegations that top officials ignored their own guidelines on social distancing or non-essential travel. Most surveys show the incumbent winning the first round, while falling short of an outright majority, and neck-and-neck with his leading rival, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, in a second-round run-off on July 12.

AD

6. What’s at stake in the election?

Kaczynski picked Duda, a little known former EU lawmaker and powerful public speaker, to represent Law & Justice in the 2015 presidential election. The head of state has since stuck close with the ruling party, raising concerns among critics that he’s little more than a figurehead for the powerful party boss. If the incumbent loses, it would jeopardize Poland’s five-year nationalist makeover, as Law & Justice doesn’t have enough seats in parliament to override a presidential veto. Relying on Duda’s compliance has been a key element of the party’s drive to return Poland to its Catholic roots, consolidate its grip on power and oppose the EU’s liberal, multicultural values.

AD

7. Has the campaign been heated?

With stakes this high, the vast public-sector apparatus is pulling out all the stops to boost Duda’s chances during the campaign. He’s unfairly “benefiting from the huge resources of the state, especially his campaign which is practically run by public television,” according to the Batory Foundation. Public TV has questioned if Trzaskowski is a “true Catholic,” run reports about whether his son went to first communion and said that as president, he planned to sell out national interests to foreign lobbies. Meanwhile, Duda has portrayed gay people as enemies, denouncing what he calls “LGBT ideology,” vowing to keep it away from children and comparing it to Soviet communist indoctrination.

AD

8. Is a fair election possible during the pandemic?

AD

South Korea showed it is. Its vote on April 15 involved temperature checks for voters, protective gear for polling-station workers and separate stations outside hospitals for the infected. Turnout was strong, with no reports of infections caused by people waiting in line. But South Korea has drawn admiration for using testing and tracing without requiring businesses to close or restricting travel. Also the outbreak there was past its peak, while Poland registered three of its top four days of new cases in June. In the U.S., primaries ahead of the November presidential election have been hit by concerns over the safety of polling station workers and confusion about voting by mail.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

AD

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.