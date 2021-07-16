In such cases, the commission could use a new tool to punish rule-of-law offenders by withholding funds from the bloc’s 1.8 trillion-euro pandemic stimulus package. Otherwise, there’s no marshal to send. The EU website says: “If, despite the court’s judgment, the country still doesn’t rectify the situation, the commission may refer the country back to the court.” It also can ask the court to impose fines. The disputes are in some ways an existential question for the EU. Reynders has said defending EU law and rights is essential to keeping the union on track as a bloc that allows free trade and shares common values. The ultimate choice for an unhappy member would be to leave, as the U.K. did in 2020.