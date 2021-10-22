Now consider that options on the ETF will allow investors to double down on bets for or against the fund. “Retail-YOLO types will be able to trade calls on Bitcoin for the first time in regulated financial markets,” says Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas. That can be an expensive lesson in burnt fingers. The narratives shared on social media, where beliefs are reinforced and reflected, contribute to the risk-taking; this is where crypto overlaps with stocks like GameStop Corp., where at one point around 900,000 retail accounts were trading it as a crowd.