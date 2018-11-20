As details emerge of Carlos Ghosn’s Nov. 19 arrest in Tokyo on suspicion of under-reporting his income while chairman of Nissan Motor Co., the 64-year-old executive finds himself needing to negotiate a legal system renowned for having one of the world’s highest criminal conviction rates. It’s a system with a uniquely Japanese flavor.

1. Where is Ghosn now?

He’s being held at Tokyo’s detention house, according to the Nikkei. The facility is located in Katsushika, in the northern part of the city. Nissan declined to comment on his precise location and prosecutors also haven’t indicated his whereabouts. Attempts to obtain comment from Ghosn or his representatives were unsuccessful.

2. What’s known about the detention house?

The 12-story building is one of eight such detention houses in Japan, according to the Ministry of Justice. Photos show the large main complex as four separate wings jutting out of a central building. Daily life for detainees begins at 7am, with three meals served through the day and lights out at 9pm, according to an archived and undated pamphlet from the ministry. Meals include rice, sides of meat and vegetables, and soup. The Tokyo site began operations in the early 1900s and moved to its current location in 1971.

3. Can Ghosn get bail?

Bail isn’t possible before prosecutors decide whether or not they intend to formally indict, says Tsutomu Nakamura, a former public prosecutor who is the founder of Nakamura International Criminal Defense in Tokyo. That decision could take weeks.

4. Why so long?

Prosecutors must obtain a court order to be able to detain someone for 10 days -- which has already happened in the case of Ghosn, Kyodo reported. Prosecutors are then able to extend that by another 10 days before they must announce whether they’ll indict, says Nakamura. The idea is to use that time to interrogate suspects and attempt to secure a confession to make a trial easier.

5. What happens after those 20 days pass?

Prosecutors could announce a suspended prosecution -- a message that they have the evidence to indict but they won’t go ahead -- they could drop the charges altogether. But they’re unlikely to have arrested such a high-profile person without intending to indict him, according to David T. Johnson, a sociology professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa who researches the Japanese criminal justice system. “That’s a little different than the American premise where sometimes you arrest someone and you realize later you may not have evidence to proceed and you may drop the case,” he said. It’s also possible for prosecutors to hold him longer by re-arresting him under new allegations. That would start the detention period anew, giving prosecutors even more time. That’s happened before, according to Kenichi Kinukawa, an attorney in the London office of the Japanese law firm TMI Associates.

6. What are Ghosn’s rights while he’s under arrest?

Unlike in many legal systems, Ghosn won’t necessarily have access to his lawyer during questioning, even if it goes on for weeks. The prosecutors get to decide whether to allow his attorney to sit in, Johnson says. In practice, when a suspect wants to speak to their lawyer during questioning, prosecutors will suspend the interview and let the suspect go to a different room to see their attorney, rather than allow the attorney into the interview, Kinukawa said.

7. If they prosecute, what punishment could Ghosn face?

Japanese prosecutors rarely risk a not-guilty verdict. “They only prosecute the cases where they’re really, really confident in obtaining a conviction,” Kinukawa said. Fewer than 1 percent of cases in Japan’s district and county courts resulted in a not-guilty verdict or the defendant being released in 2017, according to prosecution data. Should Ghosn be charged under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act -- the law he was arrested on suspicion of breaking, according to the Asahi newspaper -- it could carry a prison sentence as much as 10 years.

8. What else is Tokyo’s detention house known for?

The center is normally off-limits to the public, but the grounds open every September for a festival, according to an account on the Japan Visitor website. Attendees are able to sample prison fare such as a curry and bread and buy products made by inmates. The website noted that the festival attracts such large crowds that automakers display car models there for marketing purposes. The detention house is also where Japan executes some of its prisoners on death row. In July, the leader of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult -- the group that carried out a deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo metro in 1995 -- was executed at the Tokyo detention house, various media reported.

