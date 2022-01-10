The prospect was long seen as unlikely and faded further on Dec. 9 when People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said the company will be dealt with in a market-oriented way. A full bailout would tacitly condone the type of reckless borrowing that landed one-time high-flyers like Anbang Group Holdings Co. and HNA Group Co. in trouble as well. Ending moral hazard -- a tolerance in business for risky bets in the belief that the state will always bail you out -- also would make the financial system more resilient over the long run. On the other hand, allowing a big, interconnected company like Evergrande to collapse would reverberate across the financial system and also be felt by many millions of Chinese homeowners. The company is rushing to deliver thousands of housing projects, and was told by Chinese regulators to prioritize payments to migrant workers and suppliers. Evergrande bondholders now face deep haircuts in a restructuring that could take years to resolve.