Those counts are based on her answers during 2016 depositions in a since-settled lawsuit brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre. She’s accused of lying by saying “I don’t know what you’re talking about” in response to a question about whether Epstein had a “scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages.” She’s also accused of lying by saying she didn’t recall whether there were sex toys or devices at Epstein’s Florida home and by saying she wasn’t aware Epstein was having sex with anyone but her. Her lawyers argued those depositions shouldn’t be used at the criminal trial because of a court-approved agreement her answers would stay confidential.