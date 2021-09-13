The digital currency played a starring role Monday in a major pump-and-dump scam that ensnared Walmart Inc. A press release published via GlobeNewswire purported to announce a partnership between Walmart and Litecoin (a lesser-known crypto cousin to Bitcoin) under which the world’s largest retailer would start to accept digital currency as payment on its e-commerce platforms. This turned out to be fake and Walmart quickly refuted the statement. The Litecoin Foundation also confirmed it wasn’t partnering with the retailer. The specifics of how and why this release came to be published have yet to be determined. Regardless, the incident will only add to the perception that cryptocurrency is at best a play thing for investors and at worse at hotbed of corruption.