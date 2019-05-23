The phrase “if you see something, say something” isn’t just about packages left on the subway. Banks around the world have a similar duty. The first line of defense against money laundering and other financial crimes often boils down to the thousands of bank employees flagging transactions that somehow don’t look right or sending them to the government for investigation. In the U.S., those referrals are called suspicious activity reports, or SARs. They were in the news last October, when a Treasury official was arrested and charged with leaking SARs related to former Trump campaign officials to the media. More recently, allegations surfaced that Deutsche Bank AG withheld SARs related to President Donald Trump’s companies. Unlike some other kinds of financial monitoring, SARs inhabit a world full of gray areas.

1. What’s a SAR?

Banks and other financial institutions have been required to file suspicious activity reports to the U.S. Treasury since 1992. They’re meant to alert the authorities to potential money laundering, the financing of terrorists, sanction violations or political corruption. And no, this is not the same as the rule requiring banks to report large cash transactions that’s found its way into innumerable crime dramas. That’s a currency transaction report, or CTR.

2. What’s the difference?

Currency transaction reports have clear-cut dollar-value thresholds, most notably any transaction between individuals over $10,000. SARs have much more subjective guidelines. For instance, former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer knew enough about CTRs that when he transferred money to a prostitution ring he made sure that none exceeded $10,000. But because he made a series of transfers to the same business within a short time, the activity was flagged by anti-money laundering staff at the banks involved and led to a SAR being filed. (Which as a former prosecutor he should have known better than to do, but that’s another explainer.)

3. Who decides what’s suspicious?

Although the process varies by firm, it typically starts with alerts generated automatically by computers based on certain pre-defined criteria. Then actual people go through those one by one -- some big banks have outsourced this function to lower-paid clerks in India or other emerging markets -- and eliminate most of them. A subset of more suspicious transactions is forwarded to another group within the bank, which analyzes them again and narrows down the pile before filing SARs with the Treasury. Some of the most egregious transactions are also investigated further internally to see whether some clients should be dropped for being too much of a financial crime risk. These teams usually act autonomously within firms, filing the SARs they deem necessary without seeking approval from upper management.

4. What happens then?

The Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN, acts like a giant clearinghouse where all the SARs initially land, are looked at and then, if deemed noteworthy, forwarded to the relevant law enforcement authority such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the local police department in the corresponding region. Banks complain that they usually don’t get any feedback on whether the SARs they filed helped in catching bad guys. Authorities ask banks about only 4% of the reports filed, according to a 2018 survey of the nation’s biggest banks. There’s no data on what percentage of SARs end up in arrests or convictions.

5. How often are SARs filed?

For the first two decades after the system was created, SARs filings averaged about 100,000 a year. In 2013, that number jumped to over a million after the Justice Department and bank regulators fined HSBC Holdings Plc $1.9 billion for failing to do enough to monitor money laundering in its global operations. A flurry of other high-profile prosecutions of big banks followed, resulting in $20 billion in fines related to money laundering and sanctions violations. U.S. bank regulators also tightened supervision of efforts to police money transfers. All those steps have led to a surge of SARs filings in the U.S., reaching almost 3 million last year, just by banks. Another 2 million were filed by securities firms, insurance companies, casinos and other financial entities.

6. How much does that cost?

A lot. Following its fine, HSBC quintupled the number of employees fighting financial crime, to 5,000, Other large global banks doubled staff levels and now on average employ 2,000 in such divisions. The 14 largest banks now spend $2.6 billion a year in the fight, the 2018 survey found.

7. Is this only done in the U.S.?

Some form of suspicious activity reporting is required from financial institutions in all major economies. Europol, the European Union’s central agency for fighting crime, has set up a computer network to facilitate exchange of information between the bloc’s financial intelligence units. About a million STRs (suspicious transaction reports) are filed in EU member states annually. The EU is currently debating whether it should have a central banking regulator tasked with supervising its lenders’ financial crime efforts, after recent high-profile money laundering revelations exposed the lack of coordination within the bloc. The same issue dogs China’s efforts to fight money laundering, as its version of SARs are sent to 38 different authorities, fragmenting analysis and dissemination.

8. What happened at Deutsche Bank?

The bank’s compliance staff prepared SARs for certain transactions in 2016 and 2017 that involved companies controlled by Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, the New York Times reported on May 20, citing former Deutsche Bank employees. Some of the reports concerned money flowing back and forth from overseas units while some were payments to Russian individuals. Contrary to usual practice, the SARs were sent to the division which managed the bank’s relations with Trump and Kushner for review, according to former employees. That unit killed the SARs, which were never filed with FinCEN, the New York Times report said.

9. What was the response?

A spokesman for the German bank told the newspaper that Deutsche Bank had increased efforts to fight financial crime. The Trump Organization says it has no knowledge of flagged transactions. A Kushner spokesman said all allegations regarding money laundering are “made up and totally false.” Deutsche Bank is already under multiple investigations by multiple authorities on whether its anti-money laundering procedures are up to par. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Congress that he would have FinCEN look into whether the bank has the right policies on filing SARs. The allegations could also come into focus in a probe the Federal Reserve is conducting about the firm’s involvement in Russian money transfers.

