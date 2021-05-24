Yes, especially without understanding the clinical trial data on which they’re based. Although efficacy is given as a single figure, it’s actually a point estimate based on a range, or “confidence interval,” that scientists are 95% certain contains the true number. The range is narrower for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, and comparatively wider for the other shots. In any case, research on all vaccines is incomplete because there hasn’t been sufficient time or follow-up to understand their efficacy longer term. The best way to determine with a high degree of certainty how one vaccine stacks up against another is to compare the two under the same conditions. Such studies are likely to be carried out eventually.