Democrats do. They are in power in the White House and in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. But they want Republicans to agree to raise it too, noting that they went along with debt limit hikes under Republican President Donald Trump without a fuss (despite opposing his tax cuts). Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats should raise the debt limit on their own, given that they want to spend up to $3.5 trillion on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda; Democrats say raising the ceiling is needed merely to accommodate spending under Trump. While Democrats have the power to raise the debt limit by simple majority votes on a so-called budget reconciliation bill, so far they have chosen not to go that route. As a result, it would take a supermajority of 60 votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, requiring the acquiescence of at least 10 Republicans.