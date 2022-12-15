Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As many of us obsess over sordid details of fraud in the crypto world, let’s not forget about good old filth with tried-and-true cash. I’m thinking of the suitcases stuffed with €1.5 million ($1.6 million) — much of it in €50 bills — that Belgian police found this week as they raided some apartments and offices in Brussels.

The main hoard allegedly belonged to Eva Kaili, a Greek member of the European Parliament and, until this week, its vice president. She supposedly got the money from Qatar in return for saying nice things about the emirate and helping its efforts to lift visa requirements. Kaili is now being detained by Belgian authorities, as are several others apparently involved. She denied any wrongdoing. So did Qatar, which is already the butt of bad press as it hosts the World Cup.

The scandal naturally has eurocrats hyperventilating and euroskeptics gloating. “European democracy is under attack,” the Parliament’s president, Roberta Metsola, told the plenary rather breathlessly as she opened a big internal investigation.

That assessment seemed to equate the attempted bribes with, say, the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or this month’s putsch attempt in Germany. But they’re not really comparable. First, Kaili, if she did take bribes, would hardly be the first legislator in human history to be revealed as venal. Second, it’s not clear that the European Parliament matters much.

Viewed in the context of that second parameter, bribes are actually a macabre sort of compliment. Obviously, somebody somewhere considers members of the European Parliament (MEPs) worth corrupting. This implies that the chamber has power within the European Union. Similar signs of respect include the “counter sanctions” that authoritarian China slaps on MEPs whenever the Parliament imposes its own sanctions.

The reality is more humdrum. Yes, the EU as a bloc has enormous heft in global commerce, regulation and a few other other fields. And the Parliament, as one of the bloc’s seven institutions, does have some say in how the proverbial sausages are made. But only some.

When the idea for the Parliament was born in the 1950s, European federalists hoped it would one day become the analog of a lower chamber in the legislature of a “United States of Europe,” similar to the House of Representatives in the US or the Commons in the UK. The Council of the European Union, where member states are represented by their ministers, would function as an upper house; the Commission as a proto-executive; the Court of Justice as the judiciary branch.

But when the first MEPs were elected in 1979, their assembly could only consult, not legislate. It largely stayed that way, although successive treaties between member states gave Parliament a few powers of veto and finally, from 2009, the role of joining the Council in adopting laws written by the Commission. In theory, the Parliament holds the Commission to account. In practice — as this week’s scandal showed — it holds hardly anybody to anything.

In fairness, none of this is really the Parliament’s fault. It remains weak because the EU isn’t and doesn’t want to be a United States of Europe. Instead of “integrating,” member states instead take the European approach and add lots of complexity and confusion. For example, there are nowadays two Councils, which normal people regularly confuse with each other (and even with a third, which has nothing to do with the EU at all). By some counts, the EU has 10 or 11 “presidents.”

In mixing incomprehensibility with outrageous expense, the Parliament fits well into this ecosystem. Most voters in the 27 member states haven’t a clue what goes on there or who represents them. They typically regard “European” elections as national midterms in which they settle domestic scores. Once politicians get to the EP, they sit in transnational party groups that make little sense to anybody.

Another thing that makes the Parliament quintessentially eurocratic is bloat. It has slightly more than 700 members, making it one of the largest legislatures in the world (though not quite as swollen as the UK House of Lords, which has nearly 800). It also has armies of bureaucrats and interpreters who constantly translate the verbiage produced among the 24 official languages, including Irish and Maltese but excluding Basque and Galician.

Then there’s location, location, location. Literally, since the Parliament has three — in Strasbourg, Brussels and Luxembourg. Only the one in Brussels makes sense, but France will never drop the plenary in Strasbourg. The result is a so-called “traveling circus,” as MEPs and their retinues schlep between the cities. Estimates vary of the costs in euros, time, logistics and carbon emissions — but most are impressive.

Not so the Parliament’s caliber, such as it is. There are a few career MEPs, who deliberately chose this chamber. But most are failed national politicians who escaped to Brussels/Strasbourg to sit out their careers in comfort.

One MEP who proudly claims to embody the Parliament’s spirit is Martin Sonneborn, a German satirist. He originally ran on a platform that included reintroducing the famous EU regulation on cucumber curvature. Nowadays he copes — MEPs sometimes decide on 240 issues in 40 minutes, he says — by simply alternating between Yes and No votes.

This week’s suitcases full of €50 bills would seem to be more grist for the satirists’ mills. The Parliament must clean its Augean stables of outright venality, of course. But why stop there? The traveling circus should go next, and then the translators — after all, Europeans do have a lingua franca.

Who knows? Maybe member states will even transfer real power to the Parliament one day. At that point, it might become interesting not only to those with bribes to give but also to Europeans with votes to cast.

