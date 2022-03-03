Ukraine has long been considered a “bread basket” because of its rich soil. The nation accounts for 12% of the world’s total wheat exports, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is also estimated to supply 16% of the world’s corn exports this year. Food producers in the U.S. get most of their raw materials domestically, but any drop in production and exports from Ukraine would reverberate globally through price increases.

“The U.S. is not a key trading partner with Russia/Ukraine but is nonetheless likely to feel the shock from other major countries that do rely on Russia/Ukraine,” said CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram, in a note to investors.

Russia, while a key player in the energy industry, also plays a key role in the global agricultural market with ingredients for fertilizer. It is facing increasingly restrictive sanctions and penalties as the war persists and that could stymie the flow of those ingredients, such as potash, or Russia could respond by cutting off supplies.

“Any cutoff from them in those areas would be quite damaging to western economies,” said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel. “That would be very destabilizing; the risk really isn’t energy it’s agriculture if this is dragged out.”

Inflation is already at a four-decade high in the U.S., partly driven by rising food costs. Food producers have signaled they are prepared to raise prices further if inflation persists. Consumers have so far been willing to pay higher prices, but additional price increases raise more concerns that people will eventually feel too squeezed and pullback spending.