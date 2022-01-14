Macron’s call for a “start-up nation” was always about establishing an ecosystem — of researchers, entrepreneurs, investors — to create ideas, fund them, grow them and sell them to repeat the cycle. We’re not quite there yet. France ranks 15th in the European Union’s digital economy index and 11th in the World Intellectual Property Organization’s innovation index, suggesting it punches below its economic weight in terms of new ideas. The same goes for startup exits. None of Europe’s 10 biggest IPOs last year was in France. The old curse of “made in France, now in America” is still with us: Six French unicorns born since 2011 are headquartered in the U.S.