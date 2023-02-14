Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The great Victorian historian Thomas Macaulay once said that “we know of no spectacle so ridiculous as the British public in one of its periodical fits of morality.” The public is currently in one of its fits of morality over the political class living the high life at public expense. “Five-star hotels, VIP lounges, flowers and gifts from Fortnum & Mason are among £145 million of spending on government credit cards,” thundered The Times. The Mirror complains that Foreign Office officials have spent £500,000 ($610,000) in 12 months on rugs and wallpapers.

Every morning, over our cornflakes, we get to explode in fury reading that, as foreign secretary, Liz Truss spent £1,500 on a dinner for herself and her staff in a Jakarta restaurant and, as chancellor, Rishi Sunak spent £4,500 on hotel rooms in Venice when he was attending a G20 meeting of finance ministers in 2021.

Britain’s wariness of creating a political aristocracy stems from a reasonable sentiment. We don’t want our political class to be disconnected from ordinary people, particularly in an era of austerity and food banks. There is something not quite right about the way that the American president is whisked from luxury compound to luxury compound in a convoy of black cars. Or about the way that relatively minor posts in the Brussels bureaucracy come with a car and driver attached.

Advertisement

But Britain’s addiction to stinginess takes anti-elite sentiment too far. Do we really expect our prime minister to doss in a cheap Venetian pensione while other world leaders break bread at the Hotel Danieli? Do we expect diplomats to cram themselves onto Ryanair flights when they try to sell Britain abroad? To judge from the outraged comments at the bottom of the articles in the Times and the Mirror, anything that doesn’t involve politicians doing the walk of shame naked while being pelted with excrement is to be condemned.

This outrage is as absurd as it is counterproductive. Most of the value extracted from global confabs comes from informal networking in corridors and chatting after hours. Sunak is an easy target because of his immense personal wealth, but his ability to represent Britain’s interests would be severely reduced if he had to leave early to make it back to his pensione. The cost of public service is as subject to the market as anything else. Prominent politicians inevitably travel with officials and, in some cases, security — and hotels push up their prices when they see lots of people headed into town. Even Sunak’s bed-and-breakfast would probably increase its rates if the proprietors knew that the British delegation was on its way.

The most precious resource that politicians and officials have is their time — the price of failing to pay attention to the unceasing flow of information can be high. Entrance to a business class lounge isn’t an opportunity to eat posh food and lounge in leather chairs. It is a way of being able to work at maximum efficiency while waiting for a (probably delayed) flight. Likewise, a business-class seat on a plane or train is a way of working efficiently rather than an excuse to watch Die Hard 3 at public expense.

Advertisement

This stinginess is at its most absurd with the expenses of the prime minister. American presidents have everything laid on, from Air Force One to a private cinema in the White House. The French president has the Elysée Palace and a large private staff including a doctor and a chef.

Number 10 Downing Street is utilitarian by comparison. The place is threadbare. The prime minister has to queue up for his lunch in a tiny cafeteria or go upstairs to his cramped flat to make himself a sandwich. The domestic staff for the private quarters consists of just a cleaner. This is the very definition of “penny wise and pound foolish”: the government saves very little money by keeping the prime minister on a bread-and-water diet but at the same time wastes the time of the person who is responsible for driving the entire government machine. It also squanders Britain’s cultural capital. What does it say about the UK’s collective sense of itself when the French president is ensconced in elegance while the British prime minister is surrounded by peeling wall paper?

The current fuss is being driven by the Labour Party which has got hold of a dossier of expenses as registered on the government’s system of procurement cards. It is drip feeding revelations to the press. Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, is all over the airwaves complaining that “far from actually governing, Conservative ministers are living the high life and treating taxpayers like a cash machine.” This fits in perfectly with the Labour’s playbook from the 1990s: present the Conservatives as a combination of incompetent fools and out-of-touch freeloaders.

Advertisement

But it inevitably provokes a set of counter accusations: The Tories have already accused Rayner of inappropriate spending herself and pointed out that the procurement card system had been introduced by a Labour government. In teeing up this scandal, Labour leader Keir Starmer is only legitimizing similar accusations against himself when he becomes prime minister.

Britain’s state of perpetual outrage about minor expenses actually makes serious scandals more likely. British MPs are so badly paid compared to other professionals in the London area that they got into the habit of padding their expense reports — until the Daily Telegraph exposed the behavior. There is a lot to criticize about Boris Johnson but being squeezed into a tiny Downing Street flat with a young wife was additional impetus for the sorts of financial shenanigans to pay for a residential upgrade.

The cycle does immense damage to public life. Talented people increasingly refuse to go into public life not only because they think they will be poorly paid but because they are worried about being lambasted for using a business-class lounge or staying in an upmarket hotel. Engaging in moral outrage about a privileged class may give us all a warm feeling. But it also increases the likelihood that the only people who will go into politics will be fanatics who relish wearing hair shirts or failures who couldn’t make it in any other walk of life.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Unlocking Globalization’s Goldilocks Formula: Adrian Wooldridge

•

Liz Truss Might Have the Last Laugh Yet: Martin Ivens

•

Why Aren’t We All Rich Yet?: Merryn Somerset Webb

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Adrian Wooldridge is the global business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at the Economist, he is author, most recently, of “The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article