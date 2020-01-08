But comments by Capgemini’s chief executive officer Paul Hermelin have only reinforced the idea that there’s little downside to rejecting the offer. In a recent interview, he drew attention to a fairness opinion commissioned by the Altran board which concluded the company was worth about 13 euros a share. That’s hardly going to make shareholders feel an urgent need to take 1 euro a share more.

Now look at the commitments that Capgemini has had to make in relation to a legal action against the bid brought by a shareholder lobby group. The hearing for this won’t take place until March, so it’s possible Capgemini could by then have received the minimum 50.1% acceptances it is seeking. Capgemini has said that if it lost the case, so the offer was cancelled, it would relaunch the bid making the necessary fixes. That’s not to say any fresh takeover attempt would be at more than 14 euros a share, but shareholders would certainly gain fresh leverage to demand more.

Of course, some Altran shareholders may dislike the offer and yet feel compelled to accept for fear of being stuck in a minority if their fellow investors gave Capgemini those minimum acceptances. Hermelin has himself eased such concerns by indicating that a simple majority holding would be sufficient to enable Capgemini to harvest financial benefits from Altran. In that case, minorities who stayed on board would be compensated as they would enjoy the value creation. And Capgemini has promised minority shareholders the chance to change their mind and accept the offer in March anyway.

It’s all grist to Elliott’s mill and the hedge fund naturally exploited the opportunity to play back Capgemini’s statements against the French company’s own offer on Wednesday. Capgemini’s bid may be the only one on the table, but right now the alternatives to accepting it don’t appear terribly frightening.

