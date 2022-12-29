Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the Housing Act of 1949, Congress set out a laudable goal for one of the world’s wealthiest nations: to provide, as soon as feasible, “a decent home and a suitable living environment for every American family.” More than 70 years later, amid a deepening housing crisis, that objective remains frustratingly unrealized. It’s also entirely within reach.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic triggered a wave of evictions, more than half of very-low-income households had “severe housing problems,” meaning that without aid they would be homeless, inadequately housed or spending 50% or more of their income on rent. Yet due to insufficient funding, just one in five received federal rental assistance, in some cases enduring waits of eight years or more. The rest — some 7.8 million households, disproportionately non-White — were relegated to conditions that undermined their dignity, their children’s future and the entire country’s productive potential.

Market-oriented measures to boost housing supply — such as removing restrictive local regulations and adjusting incentives — can make the problem more manageable. By reducing the share of incomes that rents consume, they would lower the roughly $50 billion annual cost of existing government assistance, as well as the estimated $60 billion cost of expanding federal Housing Choice Vouchers — which cover the difference between market rates and 30% of a household’s income — to all who need them. Still, the net added spending required to assist everyone would be in the tens of billions of dollars a year.

Advertisement

Where to find the money? For starters, stop subsidizing the rich. The government does so in part by allowing mortgage borrowers to deduct interest payments from their taxable income. Contrary to popular belief, this does little or nothing to promote homeownership: Research suggests that the deduction primarily inflates the price and size of homes. Yet it costs an estimated $30 billion in foregone revenue every year — a benefit that goes mostly to households earning more than $100,000.

That’s not all. Owners also pay no capital gains tax if they sell their homes at a profit (up to $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples), and they can deduct thousands of dollars in property tax every year. These breaks together will cost the government about $50 billion in 2022.

The money that does go toward the poor could be better spent, too. Consider the low-income housing tax credit, aimed at encouraging private developers to build and renovate affordable rental units. A bipartisan favorite that the Biden administration has been pushing to expand, it’s expected to cost some $11 billion this year. But research suggests that only a fraction of the money goes toward added construction, with most rewarding development that would’ve happened anyway — and that what does get built tends to be in already-poor neighborhoods, worsening the concentration of poverty.

Advertisement

In sum, more than $90 billion in subsidies could be redirected toward housing vouchers for the poor — a program that has proved to be effective at averting homelessness, improving living conditions, lifting children out of poverty, and reducing racial disparities. Granted, eliminating long-established tax preferences for the wealthy will be a challenge — and deferring some taxes makes sense, to help middle-class families trade up as they grow. But striking a fairer balance shouldn’t be impossible. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, for example, capped the property-tax deduction at $10,000 and slashed the value of the mortgage-interest deduction by more than half, with no big public backlash or housing-market crash.

As policymakers seek to address a housing crisis that has spread to the middle class, they mustn’t forget the poor. For far too long, the US government hasn’t fulfilled its promise of providing adequate shelter for all. It can and should. The next and final editorial in this series will examine how to get America building again.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• The American Dream Needs an Extensive Renovation: The Editors

• When Housing Is for Locals Only, Everyone Loses: The Editors

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article