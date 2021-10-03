It is often the case that our armies produce officers highly qualified to command forces in battle, but lacking the diplomatic skills that are now indispensable, to work at the politico-military interface. U.S. Army and Air Force officers spend much of their service careers at bases in remote regions of the country, just as their Navy counterparts are often at sea. More than a few, if raised to high rank, find themselves blinking in the headlights of Washington, testifying to congressional committees and parleying at the White House. Few are as socially savvy as David Petraeus, for instance, and he experienced some very bad moments on Capitol Hill.