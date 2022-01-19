This analysis found that the integration of specialist doctors into hospitals “drives large reductions in spending” and that “moving to a more integrated market … leads to a positive transformation in the patient’s care.” However, the lower spending they found was associated only with specialist doctors, and while it appeared to be triggered by less fragmentation of the care delivered, they were not able to assess whether the drop in spending was due to a reduction in its quality. Nevertheless, their findings are interesting because they are somewhat at odds with other research.