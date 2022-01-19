A broader debate is raging over the costs and benefits of “vertical integration,” which in health care means a single entity exercising more financial and operational responsibility for care. In 2020, when I and my colleague Rahul Rekhi laid out the case that such integration might help lower costs and improve the quality of care, we did not specifically examine doctors working for hospitals or groups owned in part or whole by hospitals. And concern has grown about that type of vertical integration in particular.
According to the American Medical Association, the share of doctors working in wholly owned private practices declined to 49% in 2020 from 60% in 2012. (This change is split roughly evenly between an increase in the share of doctors working directly for hospitals and a rise in those working for entities owned by hospitals.)
In congressional testimony last May, Martin Gaynor of Carnegie Mellon University summarized the existing research on the effects of this trend.(1) Hospital acquisitions of physician practices “result in significantly higher prices and more spending,” he said, and there has been no evidence of improved quality. Similarly, a 2020 report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Committee said, “The literature suggests that the net results of increases in hospital-physician integration have been higher physician prices, higher spending for commercial payers, and higher spending for Medicare.” The Federal Trade Commission, for its part, is currently studying “the impact of physician consolidation … including physician practice mergers and hospital acquisitions of physician practices.”
All of which makes a new working paper on the subject more noteworthy. Researchers William Encinosa of the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Avi Dor of George Washington University, and PhuongGiang Nguyen of the Rand Corporation are skeptical about the existing evidence that spending goes up when doctors are integrated into hospitals. They assess doctor-practice integration when patients move from one region of the country to another — an approach that has been deployed successfully in assessing other health-care questions.
The researchers looked at the data for 415,000 people, and their analysis focuses on those who moved for work from 2012 to 2014 and others who didn’t move. (By analyzing those who moved while remaining employed by the same company, the researchers limited the possibility that anyone’s move was motivated by a health condition.) They examined the share of doctors in groups owned by hospitals in the workers’ new homes compared with their old ones.
This analysis found that the integration of specialist doctors into hospitals “drives large reductions in spending” and that “moving to a more integrated market … leads to a positive transformation in the patient’s care.” However, the lower spending they found was associated only with specialist doctors, and while it appeared to be triggered by less fragmentation of the care delivered, they were not able to assess whether the drop in spending was due to a reduction in its quality. Nevertheless, their findings are interesting because they are somewhat at odds with other research.
The precise effects of doctor-hospital integration thus remain murky. A definitive moment in the debate will come when the FTC finishes its report — which presumably will inform what action the FTC then takes. In the meantime, this new evidence adds uncertainty to the debate.
(1) Most of his testimony focused on the effects of hospitals combining with other hospitals, but he also addressed hospitals acquiring doctor practices.
