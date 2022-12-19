Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deciding what can be built where is a perfectly legitimate power of local governments across America. It’s also a tool of exclusion that is undermining the economy, deepening inequality and even exacerbating climate change. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Separating one from the other will be a daunting task — one that federal and state governments must urgently undertake.

From ancient Mesopotamia to modern-day New York City, public authorities have long recognized a need to regulate the private use of land. Proper planning can avert chaos and vastly improve a community’s quality of life — by separating homes from industry, securing green space, making way for transportation, and establishing building standards. It’s natural that the people who live in a place should play a leading role: They know the territory, and they have the most immediate interest in the outcome.

Yet in the US, local control has gone too far. Particularly in neighborhoods with the best schools and access to job centers, politically active incumbents — who tend to be older, affluent and White — have adopted rules to keep others out. Minimum plot sizes and floor areas, height limits, parking requirements, and design and environmental reviews all prevent the development of higher-density housing that might attract people of different races and income levels.

Such exclusionary zoning harms the entire nation. It relegates the excluded to places with little opportunity and unhealthy living conditions. It aggravates global warming by redirecting population to car-dependent exurbs and relatively energy-intensive locales in the South and Midwest. It makes house prices and rents in desirable locations unaffordable for the typical family — which, in turn, stunts economic growth by preventing people from living where their talents can best be applied.

The federal government doesn’t have a great track record of addressing these problems. Among other things, it created the model legislation that states used to enable local zoning, subsidized the establishment of White-only neighborhoods, and ran roughshod over the interests of poor and non-White communities when building interstate highways. So even setting aside the opposition of the homeowning elite, any top-down reform will have to proceed carefully.

That said, federal and state officials have levers. Some 97% of the counties, cities and townships tracked by the Census Bureau receive federal or state funds for various purposes. Funds for transportation projects, for example, can be used to encourage better mass-transit links and (as President Joe Biden has promised to do) reward places that reform zoning. Alternatively, defunding can be employed as a stick, though in most cases this would require congressional approval. Also, states can redefine the limits of local authority without eliminating it. Oregon and California, for example, have legalized multiple units on lots previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes — a measure that both increases owners’ land value and encourages them to build.

To focus resources, officials should prioritize the places with the most economically damaging housing shortages. Mapping counties by undersupply — as defined by occupancy rate, ratio of construction permits to housing stock, and ratio of median house price to median household income — suggests that the problem is concentrated in counties on the coasts.

The right approach will depend on the community. Officials should reserve coercive measures for the most recalcitrant, provide technical assistance to municipalities that lack the staff to write new rules, and allow reasonable development fees to compensate for burdens on existing residents and infrastructure. Even if some wealthy enclaves prove impervious to change, progress can be made elsewhere. Reforms will also need to go beyond zoning to address other unduly restrictive rules: In Minneapolis, for example, a building code designed for single-family residences has hampered an effort to allow more duplexes and triplexes.

Fortunately, the pro-market and pro-equality aspects of zoning reform give it bipartisan appeal — visible in the support for legislation at the state and national levels. Even a successfully executed reform, though, won’t necessarily solve the country’s housing crisis on its own. The government must also encourage construction and help shelter the most vulnerable. Further editorials will explore exactly how.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

