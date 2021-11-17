This kind of investor anticipation is a global phenomenon. Almost daily, bets are piled on that central banks will be railroaded into early action by persistently elevated inflation. In many instances, markets have been on the right track. Borrowing costs are climbing in New Zealand, South Korea, Norway, and a swag of emerging markets. Sometimes the timing has been a little off. The Bank of England, which blinked two weeks ago, is now expected to take the plunge in December. The world may witness “uncomfortably high” inflation for up to three years, UBS Group AG Chairman Axel Weber, a former head of Germany’s Bundesbank, said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Wednesday. Price increases are getting much more structural, DBS Group Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta noted at the same event.