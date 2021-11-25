Mrksic, who is Serbian, admits that the system appeared to think people from Serbia were immature. “Maybe we are,” he says. He told his team to recalibrate the system to prevent it from stereotyping again. Now, he says, the problem has been fixed for good and the bots won’t veer off into anything beyond narrow topics of booking tables and canceling mobile phone subscriptions. But Mrksic also doesn’t know why the bot came out with the answers it did. Perhaps it was because PolyAI’s language model, like many others being used today, was trained by processing millions of conversations on Reddit, the popular forum that sometimes veers into misogyny and general hotheadedness.