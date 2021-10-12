Even without the government’s intervention, developers were struggling with poor profitability. Modern Land China Co., which asked for a three-month extension for a $250 million note due Oct. 25, was generating negative operating cash flow in three of the last four years. So was Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, whose co-founders recently scrambled to shore up the company’s balance sheet, and our good old Evergrande. By some macro measures, the broader industry has accrued $5 trillion debt. Sometimes, you have to wonder why they are in business at all.