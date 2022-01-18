There is little doubt that advanced countries in the first half of 2022 will pull back, albeit partially, on the ultra-stimulative monetary policies they have pursued for several years. What is more consequential, yet less certain, is when and how this will lead to a meaningful tightening of financial conditions and what the spillover effects will be for the global economy. These issues are of interest not only to policy makers around the world but to businesses, households and investors as well.