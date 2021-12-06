It doesn’t need to be that way. Our institutions favor salaried employment and they must adapt to the new economy. Rather than try to turn back the clock and keep workers trapped in an industrial version of work, regulations can offer a way for contractors to get quality health and disability insurance independent from an employer. The Affordable Care Act attempted to do this, but the marketplace plans are expensive and tend to offer narrow networks compared to employer plans. One idea is for gig worker platforms to offer insurance to contractors. Many don’t right now, because doing so may force them to recognize gig workers as employees. The government could create a safe habor provision where pooling independent workers for the purpose of buying insurance would not be legally interpreted as grounds for employee status. Gig platforms could also offer insurance for sick or family leave. There is scope for wage insurance, as well, where gig workers band together to insure against temporary drops in income.