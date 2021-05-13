Researchers aren’t sure. It could have acted as a contamination source, an amplifier for human-to-human transmission, or both. Of the first 174 known cases of Covid-19, 51 or 33% had links to the Huanan seafood market. In fact, it was a cluster of pneumonia-like illness among people connected to the so-called wet market that heralded the contagion. The market had 678 stalls and more than 1,180 employees supplying seafood products as well as fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, live animals and grocery items. (It was shut down at 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.) Ten stall operators were selling meat from wild animals raised in captivity. Importantly, some traded rabbits, bamboo rats, porcupines, badgers, hedgehogs and other mammals that may be open to infection. Of Covid-19 cases linked to the market, the first person became unwell on Dec. 12, 2019. Since the first known Covid-19 case preceded that by four days, it’s possible that the virus was introduced to the market by an already infected person -- potentially a trader or a visitor not showing symptoms -- who passed it to others. Testing after the market was closed found widespread contamination of the floor, walls, chopping boards and cleaning tools compatible with the virus being transmitted from infected people to surfaces. Supply chains to the market were extensive, with goods arriving from other countries and around China. Of the 336 samples collected from animals, none were positive for SARS-CoV-2, but it’s possible that not enough samples were taken.